SALEM - Caleb Williams had 13 points, but Broadway suffered a 73-64 non-district loss to Salem in boys basketball action at the K-Guard Holiday Classic at the Salem Civic Center on Friday.
Ben Alderfer added 10 points for the Gobblers (7-3) in the loss while Wes Delawder finished with eight.
In other local sports Friday:
Boys Basketball
Harrisonburg 62, Independence 39: In Winchester, Claudeson Tacy had 12 points and Tre Butler added 10 as Harrisonburg cruised to a 62-39 non-district rout of Independence at the James Wood Holiday Classic.
Jessie Lichi, D'Shawn Fields and Michael Kuangu all finished with eight points apiece for the Blue Streaks (2-3), who will face the winner of James Wood/Washington on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Harrisonburg 53, Monticello 49: In Charlottesville, Mariah Cain scored 17 points as Harrisonburg rallied for a 53-49 non-district win over Monticello in overtime at the Daily Progress Tournament.
Jay Garcia added 12 points for the Blue Streaks (2-3) in the victory.
Page County 49, Skyline 46: Leah Hilliard posted a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds as Page County got back on track with a 49-46 non-district win over Skyline at the Ram Hardwood Classic in Strasburg.
Caris Lucas added 12 points for the Panthers (5-2) while Taylor Hankins had eight and Abbey Nauman chipped in with six.
Stuarts Draft 63, East Hardy 16: McKinley Fitzgerald had a season-high 27 points as Stuarts Draft rolled past East Hardy 63-16 in the second game of the Ram Hardwood Classic in Strasburg. Gracie Martin added 12 points for the Cougars (5-1) while Maggie Sorrells had eight.
Men's Basketball
Wheaton (Mass.) 88, Bridgewater 75: The Eagles of Bridgewater lost 88-75 on Friday to Wheaton in the College of Staten Island (CSI) Tournament of Heroes in New York. BC is 4-7 overall and will play Saturday in the consolation game of the tournament. The annual event honors three former players at College of Staten Island who were killed in the 9-11 terrorist attacks in 2001 in New York. Scott Davidson and Tom Hannafin were members of the Fire Department of New York while Terrence Aiken worked in the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.
