In Fishersville, Wilson Memorial dominated in a 9-0 Shenandoah District boys tennis victory over Augusta County rival Buffalo Gap on Monday.
Conner Miller, Jacob Wangler, and Jack Reed won the top three singles matches for the Green Hornets, while Brandon DeWald, Tim Cole, and Clay Meeks swept the others.
Wilson also won the three doubles matches convincingly to seal the match victory.
The Hornets (1-1, 1-0 Shenandoah) were right back in action Tuesday at home against Region 3C foe Spotswood, while the Bison (0-2, 0-1 Shenandoah) travel to Covington to take on Alleghany County in a non-district match on March 28.
