Wilson Memorial's Brandt Aiming For Class 3 Title

FISHERSVILLE — There have been other goals along the way, but the one Cooper Brandt had circled on his calendar since last February is here.
The Wilson Memorial junior went 40-2 last year, finishing as the Virginia High School League Class 3 state runner-up in the 106-pound weight class at the wrestling state championships in Salem.
For most wrestlers, that could be a dream season.
For Brandt, it was simply fuel to his fire this year.
“I don’t feel a whole lot of pressure,” Brandt said. “I just know what I want to do and do it for myself. I try to keep that internal drive every single day.”
Brandt captured his third consecutive Region 3C title on Feb. 4 in Bridgewater and was happy with the result but immediately looking forward.
After getting so close a year ago and looking dominant once again this season, the Green Hornets star is determined to get the job done.
“I was really happy with how I performed,” Brandt said. “I feel like I’m wrestling really well now.”
Brandt knows not to take any win for granted, noting how pleased he was with capturing a third regional title in as many years with the Hornets.
But the versatile leader of Wilson Memorial’s program would be lying if he didn’t admit that he was ready to get to Salem and battle for more.
“I put in so much work, so I am really pleased with the result,” Brandt said. “Ready for states now.”
Throughout his career, Brandt has been one of the most dominant wrestlers in the Shenandoah Valley.
Only a junior, the WMHS standout, still has time.
But after winning a third straight title and having this weekend’s VHSL Class 3 state tournament circled on the calendar for quite some time, there’s no doubt Brandt is ready to check that box now.
“I’m super locked in,” Brandt said. “I am really aiming for that state title. That’s the ultimate goal of mine this year, and I am super hungry for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.