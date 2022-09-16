WAYNESBORO — Wilson Memorial took care of business Friday, remaining unbeaten with a 34-20 victory against Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro in prep football action at WHS.
Ryan Mundie rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns while Brayden Tyree added 145 on the ground and crossed the goal line three times for the Green Hornets.
Waynesboro quarterback Blake Jones threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns, but the Hornets managed to slow the Waynesboro passing game in the second half.
“We gave up a couple of big plays, but those were on me. Bad calls,” Wilson head coach Drew Bugden said. “Our kids played hard the whole game. We made some adjustments because I was gambling a little bit. We had to adjust for a lot at halftime.”
Both offenses were clicking from the start. Wilson (3-0, 1-0 Shenandoah) put together a strong running game in the first quarter, then a deep pass from Aiden Podgorski to Blake Rogers set up a touchdown run from Brayden Tyree to make it a 14-6 Hornets lead early in the second quarter.
The Giants (0-4, 0-4 Shenandoah) were also successfully moving the ball with Jones tossing it all over the field, but had some hiccups. A missed extra point after Waynesboro's first-quarter touchdown was followed by a drive inside the Wilson Memorial 5-yard line that ended in a goal-line stand for the Hornets.
Wilson took advantage of the stop with Mundie racing 88 yards untouched for a score to give the visitors some breathing room and make it a 20-6 lead.
But Waynesboro answered right back, with Jones hitting Camryn Williams streaking down the sideline for a 69-yard touchdown and the Giants went to halftime trailing by just a touchdown.
But the Hornets defense came up with the game’s first three-and-out on Waynesboro’s opening possession of the third quarter and then added a 27-yard touchdown run from Tyree to once again make it a two-score game.
“I think it set the tone for the team,” Tyree said. “It helped us get out there and have some hope we can win the game. It set the standard for what we can do. Waynesboro is a good team and it shows we can beat anybody this year.”
The Hornets were able to cruise to the finish line from there.
Waynesboro, injury depleted already a month into the season, dropped its fourth straight, but has already played three of the top teams in the district.
Giants coach Brandon Jarvis said he’s still seen plenty to encourage him so far.
“Our goal is to get better every day,” Jarvis said. “Our kids have embraced that and I think they are getting better. It’s small steps, but we’re going to put one foot in front of the other and keep moving forward.”
Waynesboro 6 7 7 0 – 20
Wilson Memorial 7 13 14 0 – 34
Scoring summary
First Quarter
WM — Mundie 19 run (Correa kick), 6:27
W — Miller 16 pass from Jones (kick failed), 0:00
Second Auarter
WM — Tyree 5 run (Correa kick), 9:33
WM — Mundie 88 run (kick blocked), 4:54
W — Williams 69 pass from Jones (Vazquez kick), 3:19.
Third Auarter
WM — Tyree 27 run (Correa kick), 8:34
WM — Tyree 18 run (Correa kick), 4:33
W — Jones 1 run (Vazquez kick), 0:48
