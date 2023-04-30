Wilson Memorial senior ace Finn Irving fired off a perfect game, striking out 12 and needing just 59 pitches to take care of Staunton in a 15-0 Shenandoah District baseball victory in five innings in Fishersville on Thursday.
It was a dominating performance all around for the Green Hornets, who were led by junior outfielder Ryan Mundie’s 2-for-4 effort at the plate that included a pair of RBIs.
Junior infielder Ryan McDaniel was 1-for-2 with four RBIs for Wilson, while sophomore shortstop Jayden Saunders continued his big year, finishing 1-for-2 with a double, two runs, and three RBIs from the No. 2 spot in the lineup.
Junior outfielder Jaden Rose had a single, four runs scored, and two RBIs in the leadoff spot for the Hornets, while senior second baseman Jalen Rowzie had a single and three RBIs.
Wyatt Wood, a sophomore infielder, had a single and a run scored for WMHS, while Blake Rodgers, a senior outfielder, was solid with a single, a run scored, and an RBI in the win.
Wilson (11-3, 6-1 Shenandoah) will aim for its sixth straight win on Tuesday when it travels to county rival Stuarts Draft.
The Storm (2-12, 2-5 Shenandoah) will aim to snap a four-game skid against Waynesboro at home that night.
