2022-23 ALL-VALLEY BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Wilson Memorial's Finn Irving

FISHERSVILLE — His voice doesn’t change too much as he speaks to his teammates and coaches.

Even as he reflected on some of the high-stakes moments of his career, Finn Irving remained calm.

Irving, a 6-foot-4 multi-sport athlete for Wilson Memorial, has the perfect temperament for a pitcher.

“I’d say I am a pretty low-key person,” Irving said. “When I am on the mound, though, I’m a little bit more mean. I’m not that way anywhere else, so I’d say that’s a key for it. I just try to enjoy it.”

Irving is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Baseball Pitcher of the Year.

The right-hander has been electric for the Green Hornets throughout his entire four-year career, but his game elevated in 2023, and it took the program to new heights as Shenandoah District champions.

“We were a lot deeper,” Irving said. “Everyone was able to contribute at different points.”

Irving went 5-2 on the mound, striking out 70 in 46.2 innings pitched and posting a 3.15 ERA.

He also hit .319 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, and 20 RBIs at the plate for Wilson.

“It was probably my favorite season in sports,” Irving said. “We had a lot of fun as a team. We did some really big things throughout the regular season. It was a fun group to be on the field with.”

The most impressive trait of Irving’s was his ability to step up in the biggest games.

He had a knack for the big stage, including two complete games and a perfect game.

“My teammates were more excited than I was,” Irving said. “It was a fun thing to have with the guys. I really enjoyed it. I just kind of went along with it and was happy to get it done.”

Irving, despite his somewhat shy personality, said he tends to lock in when on the mound.

It requires a short memory but helps him remain productive in big-time situations.

“You have to be able to shake it off and move on to the next batter,” Irving said. “You have to trust in your stuff and trust that you’ll be okay regardless of what has happened. You can get the next guys.”

As he prepares to head to the University of Virginia and focus on life after athletics, there’s no doubt his memories of stepping up big for the Green Hornets in key games will remain in his head.

“I trust everyone I am playing with, but you can always trust yourself the most,” Irving said. “I’d rather we lose, and it’s on my shoulders. I don’t mind carrying that weight. I enjoy the pressure.”

And although his temperament may never change, there’s no doubt he has pride in what he’s done.

“I’m pretty happy,” Irving said. “I achieved most of my goals that I wanted, and hopefully, I left a legacy of being a good teammate. If I could come back around the kids next year, that would be the biggest thing I’d tell them. It’s about your ability to make it inclusive and make it so everyone can talk to everyone and no one is intimidated by anyone. That’s the key to success throughout a program.”