2022-23 ALL-VALLEY BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wilson Memorial's Conner Miller

FISHERSVILLE — Just one year prior, Conner Miller was on top of the world.
As a sophomore at the time, the Wilson Memorial standout paired with Chase Pullen to win the Virginia High School League Class 3 boys tennis state doubles championship.
But after Pullen graduated, the pressure suddenly cranked up for Miller as a junior.
“It was definitely hard because we’re both very good and played well together,” Miller said. "But it was fun going into the No. 1 spot. I played a lot harder competition.”
Miller is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Tennis Player of the Year.
This past season, Miller went 15-1 and finished as the Region 3C singles champion.
“It was a lot of fun,” Miller said. “I was really happy with how the season went.”
Miller also paired with Jake Wangler to finish as the Region 3C doubles runner-up.
As a team, the Green Hornets went 13-3, and Miller was a significant reason why.
“He is an incredibly talented player, has very solid movement and a fantastic backhand,” Wilson Memorial head coach Nathan Garletts said. “He worked hard going into the postseason and won the regional singles tournament. He also was the regional doubles runner-up along with Jake Wangler. Conner is a team leader, always helping newer players at practice and demonstrating a great attitude on and off the court.”
The Hornets program has been a steady force for several seasons, with Pullen earning the All-Valley Player of the Year award a year prior, and there’s a reason for that success.
Miller mentioned a family-like atmosphere around the program and a desire to compete.
“We just bring our friends out,” Miller said. “We all like to compete and push each other.”
With one more season remaining, Miller isn’t sure that he wants to play in college yet.
But regardless, his legacy with the Green Hornets has already been established.
“I’d love to make it back to states again and hopefully do better,” Miller said.
