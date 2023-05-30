Bridgewater Signee Piller Leads Top-Seeded Hornets

FISHERSVILLE — Keeping your emotions in check is key for any athlete.
Specifically on the soccer field, however, physical play can often result in penalties and other miscues.
For Wilson Memorial senior Carley Piller, a Bridgewater signee, that’s never been a problem.
“Carley provides us with a great deal of flexibility in our game,” Green Hornets veteran head coach Kyle Congleton said about his star player. “She leads a solid defensive unit but can also play forward. In the back line, she sees the field and provides feedback to her teammates. She is a physically fast player who is often tightly marked. She tends to get fouled a lot but never reacts.”
Piller, a two-time Shenandoah District first-team selection, is the unheralded leader for Wilson.
And as the top-seeded Hornets prepared to take on No. 4 Turner Ashby in the regional semifinals on Tuesday, she was one of the biggest reasons the team has legitimate state tournament potential.
“I believe we are in a good place going into the postseason,” Piller said. “We have worked hard all season in games and practice to prepare us for these next weeks. As we go into the postseason, we know there are going to be good teams, but I believe we deserve to be in this position.”
Piller’s speed on the field is evident when anyone watches her play, but so is her vision.
She's a special talent with a versatile game that impacts each contest differently.
“I think my strengths as a player include my ability to see the whole field and understand the game very well,” Piller said. “I also believe I bring leadership on the field, especially at center back.”
If Wilson is to keep moving forward, the play of Piller will go a long way in determining how far.
And the soft-spoken, well-respected leader of the Hornets will stay even-keeled through it all.
“Carley is a huge aspect of our team on and off the field,” Wilson Memorial senior Hailey Flint said. “She has amazing speed that can not be beaten. However, it is not only her talent. It is her leadership that makes her such a great athlete. She communicates extremely well and is always uplifting to the team. With the skills and attitude Carley has, she can be unstoppable.”
