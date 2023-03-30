It's a different year, but Wilson Memorial is the same team.
Having only lost one senior last year and with a few new faces this year, WMHS head coach Kyle Congleton said they're a very similar team that made it to the regional semifinals a year ago.
"The team dynamic is pretty much the same as it was last year," Congleton said. "We're hoping to continue to ride that."
The Hornets (3-0-1) are off to a solid start to the season and are most recently coming off Tuesday's thrilling 1-0 road win over Turner Ashby.
Tuesday's game was a tightly-contested battle, and it's an experience that Congleton believes prepares his team to go a full 80-90 minutes — something he said they're historically used to, noting four of their games last year went to overtime.
"They just really go in and they play the whole game and they support one another," Congleton said. "It's really good. Sometimes, we have to talk about at halftime to keep the ball on the ground. We tend to get a little nervous and start kicking, and we're probably not that good in the air, we're better on the ground."
Tied at zero with six seconds remaining, junior forward Adelie Condra put the ball in the net for the game-winning score.
The Wilson Memorial program may look similar regarding players, but Condra said they'd tweaked some aspects of their game plan. Condra said they've changed to a 4-4-2 formation for this season.
"We have a lot of midfielders, so that's really helping us," Condra said. "We have a strong defense, and now it's [about] just working on finishing."
The Hornets are made up of 19 players, with seven sophomores and the rest a mix of juniors and seniors. Condra has been happy to see the progression the sophomores have made and is willing to help them in any way she can.
"I'm so proud of them," Condra said. "As they've worked through the program, they've gotten better and better. I hope they can look to the upperclassmen for encouragement and security in how they play."
Condra feels responsible for acting as a leader and helping show the sophomores the ropes.
"As a junior, I feel like they look up to the juniors and the seniors," Condra said. "I really try to be there for them and help them out."
Congleton said it's critical to have some of the returning players they have, including last year's co-Region 3C Player of the Year and Bridgewater commit Carley Piller.
Congleton also noted CC Robinson, who's a strong player in the backfield.
With six seniors, including Piller, Congleton believes they have positively impacted the team.
"The seniors have been incredibly supportive of one another, and bringing up and helping develop the younger players," Congleton said. "Overall, it makes a big difference for us."
The Hornets are riding a wave of momentum, but Congleton wants to make sure they stay engaged and that the seniors are keeping the team together — primarily through their spring break.
It's been a pleasure for Congleton thus far to see his team working hard as they look to reach their ultimate goal of making it to a state tournament "situation."
"We're just going to keep doing what we're doing, as long as the training sessions are hard," Congleton said. "Attitude, effort, and teamwork are our three values, and the girls come out and they demonstrate that all the time for us. It's very exciting to be a part of it right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.