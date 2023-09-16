CROZET — A stifling defensive effort was vital.
Wilson Memorial bounced back from back-to-back losses with a big 22-7 non-district victory at Western Albemarle in prep football action in Crozet on Friday.
The Green Hornets are still trying to figure out some of the details and nuances of having to play people in different spots than they would've liked to anticipate due to injuries, but first-year WMHS head coach Ryan Byrd said he was thrilled with how his defensive unit played against the Warriors.
"We were locked in," Byrd said. "We're watching film. The guys are starting to get what we are doing, but the big thing is that we are just running to the football and reading our keys. I preached the 1-11th rule with our guys. They just have to do their assignment and their assignment only. But, I'm proud of the guys, I'm proud of the team as a whole and we are getting better each week."
The Green Hornets (2-2) have started to incorporate the pass again like they did last season with some success with new quarterback Ronin Tabler. Tabler hit some huge pass plays in the game and gave the Wilson offense some balance after relying on the run early.
"Ronin has a great arm," Byrd said. "I think he has a better arm down the field than the short passes, but he's starting to get it. This is his fourth game playing quarterback, but he has shown improvement each week. Every day, he's taking leadership of the huddle. That's what I was telling him. I was like 'This is your huddle, and it's nobody else's huddle.' You're seeing that growth of that young man, and I'm very proud of him."
Even though the Hornets have incorporated the passing game a little more with the evolution of Tabler, the run game is still the go-to in their offense, as senior Ryan Mundie and sophomore Keyvon Jones paced the rushing attack once again for the third game after star Brayden Tyree went down with an injury early in a Week 2 loss.
Jones had 120 yards rushing and a touchdown on Friday, while Mundie had close to 100 yards and two touchdowns, including a long 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
"On that, our line did a great job opening that up," Mundie said about the 48-yard touchdown run. "The cutback was there, Landon [Schaffler] had a great block at the wing, and I just saw the endzone and saw green grass and just took it."
