FISHERSVILLE — Like their first meeting earlier this year, Wilson Memorial ended things early against Monticello with a convincing non-district win.
The Green Hornets strung together seven runs in the fourth inning and notched three more in the fifth and sixth to secure an 11-1 six-inning baseball victory over the Mustangs on Monday at Bo Bowers Stadium.
Monday brought back flashes of Mar. 21 when the Green Hornets downed Monticello 13-3 after five innings on the road. WMHS head coach Rodney Cullen felt Monticello's starting pitcher, Ethan Roach, kept them off-balance early — but they could adjust nicely.
"That's credit to the guys for not getting frustrated," Cullen said. "We were able to knock [Roach] out in the fourth, and then after that, we scored every inning. [I'm] really happy with that."
The biggest hit of Wilson Memorial's seven-run fourth inning was a three-run triple courtesy of sophomore shortstop Jayden Saunders. The standout infielder was 2-for-3, driving in four runs total and scoring two.
Saunders said they were excited to play Monday's game and keep the midseason momentum rolling.
"We were looking to get a win," Saunders said. "I feel like we batted well, [and the] defense [was good] as well. We played a strong game."
Senior Aiden Podgorski and sophomore Eli Irving also drove in runs in the fourth inning. Both did it in a two-strike count situation, which the veteran skipper Cullen was happy to see them work out of.
"I just think we had a good approach at the plate," Cullen said. "We carried it on the rest of the game [and] they did a pretty nice job."
Irving carried the load on the mound for the Green Hornets, tossing for four innings and striking out four. Cullen applauded Irving for getting ahead in counts and not allowing any runs in the top of the fourth despite the Mustangs having the bases loaded.
"That might've broken [Monticello's] back a little bit," Cullen said. "[They] got the bases loaded and had a chance to take the lead, but we got out of that, and we answered back after that."
Irving said it was a big win because it was on a Monday, adding that it can be tough to be prepared with the weekend off.
"For us, it was just staying consistent," Irving said. "We weren't hitting early, then we started hitting, and that was the big thing."
Irving admitted he started to wear towards the end of his pitching stint and allowed some guys on base. Sophomore Ryan McDaniel and Podgorski threw for an inning in relief after Irving went out.
Overall, though, Irving felt good about his outing.
"I was locating the fastball well and getting ahead of batters," Irving said. "That allowed me to throw other pitches late in the count."
Second baseman Jalen Rowziea senior, contributed two hits and two RBIs, while McDaniel went 2-for-3 and scored a run.
The Green Hornets (9-3) have won three straight and nine of 10 and host Waynesboro Tuesday and Staunton Friday in two crucial Shenandoah District matchups.
Wilson Memorial is off to a great start in a huge week ahead. Irving said that it's a huge confidence booster anytime they can open the week with a win.
"[In] a three-game week, the first one's tough," Irving said. "When you win it, it gives you confidence. Those are two big games. … We haven't played Waynesboro yet, and Staunton gave us some trouble the first time, so we [have] to go win them."
Saunders attested to the importance of a win to start the week.
He said he felt like if they're able to jump ahead on Tuesday and Friday; they'll come away with two more wins.
"This win really sets the tone because we're already ahead in our week," Saunders said. "We just [have] to keep going forward."
