FISHERSVILLE — After losing essentially her entire starting lineup from a year ago, Wilson Memorial head coach Lauren Grove is asking a lot of her players this season.
The Green Hornets (1-4) haven’t found much success in the early part of the season, but they aren’t a team that should be taken lightly as they vie to turn things around and be a contender in the Shenandoah District after placing second in the district last year.
Grove said they lost a lot after graduating six seniors, but the girls have been putting in the extra effort and are willing to learn, which has given Grove confidence as the season progresses.
“They want to see each other succeed,” Grove said. “By the end of the season, I believe I’ll say they’re true teammates, where we don’t have all these issues that some teams can have and stuff like that.”
Amber Cason and Erin Baber are two seniors who have helped take over the reins this season. Both of them learned a lot from the players that came before them on how to be a team, and with four underclassmen, they realize they have to be leaders on and off the court.
“We have a lot of young players, so we really have to lift them up and encourage them,” Baber said. “They can get down really easily because they’re so young.”
Grove said her team might be older, but they don’t have the experience one would expect. Bree Kindig and Estee Irving are Wilson Memorial’s two freshmen and are getting a lot of playing time — Kindig is one of the setters, while Irving is an all-around player.
“That’s a lot to ask from a freshman,” Grove said. “They’re inexperienced, not young. I know a lot of them are seniors on the court, but they weren’t there last year with that role. We’re looking forward to seeing what they can bring this year as a group.”
Baber and Cason both know the younger players can get down on themselves and with some having prominent roles on the team, they know it’s important to lift their spirits when things don’t go their way.
“Everybody knows to bring them up,” Cason said. “I feel like I have to talk to them and be like, ‘You’re OK, we’ll get it next time.’”
It’s hard for Grove to pinpoint one or two “star” players on her roster, as she feels everyone has their hand in contributing. Grove said everyone has a job, and having a dynamic crop of players pays benefits on the court.
“They all have their own spot and their own role,” Grove said. “We don’t have one big player like a lot of teams have to count on to score all the points and stuff like that. That’s just not us. This is a team that’s versatile, and we’re going to have to play smart and play together and use the best options every time — but we don’t have just one option.”
Cason and Baber believe the trust and communication between players has grown immensely through the early part of the season, and that’s allowed them to come together as a team and build confidence.
“A big thing we’re focusing on this season is communication,” Baber said. “I feel like each game, we’re just talking more and coming together as a team.”
Wilson Memorial’s on-court energy is hot and cold, as Cason described, and their enthusiasm, or lack thereof, has dictated how they perform this season.
“I think our energy is high when we get up,” Cason said. “When we go down, I think our energy decreases and we don’t do very well after that.”
Baber tries to give herself a mental reset when things go astray in matches, and as seniors, Baber and Cason both realize it’s important to show the younger players how to brush things off.
“I try to myself there’s nothing I can do about it,” Baber said. “It’s over and I have to move on to the next play. I think that’s a mindset everyone on the court should have.”
Yet, positive energy has been a constant in the Wilson Memorial camp. While they might get down on themselves at times, Baber doesn’t believe they’re ever detrimental towards one another.
“We might get down a little momentum-wise, but we’re never negative towards each other,” Baber said. “We’re always positive and we really try to get the next point and we’re always encouraging each other.”
The Green Hornets haven’t started off the season how they had hoped, but it’s still a long season. Both Baber and Cason are confident that they can surprise people as the season continues.
“Don’t underestimate us,” Baber said. “I think we can pull out wins that people won’t expect.”
They may not have the results to show so far, but the hard work the Green Hornets display is second to none, Grove believes. There’s been a shift in energy inside the Wilson Memorial gym, and Grove is excited to see how the rest of the season unfolds.
“Practice is so different this year,” Grove said. “They’re all working hard [and] no one wants to goof off. They’re there for volleyball. It’s great to have a group of girls that are dedicated and focused on what they’re there for.”
