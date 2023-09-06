Another strong effort wasn’t quite enough.
Senior outside hitter Erin Baber had 12 kills and 14 digs, but Wilson Memorial suffered a 6-25, 25-19, 13-25, 25-14, 9-15 non-district loss to Fluvanna County in Palmyra on Tuesday.
Bree Kindig, a freshman, had 13 assists and nine digs for the Green Hornets, while sophomore Katie Lawhorn had eight kills, and junior Charlotte Sprouse added 13 digs.
Wilson (1-4) hosts Waynesboro (3-7) to open up Shenandoah District action on Thursday.
