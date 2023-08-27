FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial used the emotions of its head coach Ryan Byrd’s debut to defeat Charlottesville 55-8 on Friday night in a non-district prep football opener at Steve Geiman Stadium.
“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to be a head coach,” Byrd said about the debut. “Then just being with a great group of kids. That’s the big thing. I always tell them there are bigger things in life than winning football games, so we make sure we stay together all the way through thick and thin in good times and bad times.”
The festivities started with a lightning strike via a 75-yard kickoff return for Wilson Memorial senior running back Brayden Tyree within the first nine seconds of the game and the Green Hornets would not look back on the night after that moment.
“I think it meant a lot to the team,” Tyree said about the opening kickoff. “I don’t think we were expecting it. I mean when I got the ball and saw it and I hit the hole, I knew I was gone. The feeling I got when I got back to the sideline was special. Everybody was cheering me on and just being happy that we’re a team, because I love all of my teammates I would do anything for them.”
Tyree had four touchdowns in the game including that kickoff return to go along with 130 all-purpose yards in the game for the Green Hornets. Tyree is coming off a strong season last year for the Hornets, but this year has a bigger role, and showcased that he’s ready in the opener
“He’s a great kid,” Byrd said about Tyree. “He’s always got a smile on his face.”
Tyree has already received some great advice in Byrd’s short time there in the program.
“I think that’s the thing that Coach Byrd has really helped me out with,” Tyree said. “Because he’s not a shy person. He’s not going to be different around me than anybody else. He treats everybody the same and I love that guy.”
The Green Hornets defense had three defensive scores in the game, two of them in the first half.
The defense also didn’t allow a first down until the second quarter.
“We did great. It all starts with our scout team throughout the week,” Byrd said. “We’ve been preparing for Charlottesville since we started July 27th. … Just holding those guys accountable is a big thing.”
