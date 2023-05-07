Junior outfielder Ryan Mundie scored off a wild pitch to cap off a wild back-and-forth seventh inning as Wilson Memorial won its seventh straight with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Shenandoah District baseball rival Buffalo Gap in Fishersville on Friday.
The Bison had scored three runs in the top of the seventh, including a two-run triple from junior Kasey Fitzgerald to take a 5-3 lead but the Green Hornets responded.
Junior Ryan McDaniel was walked, senior Nathan Goff singled, and Mundie was intentionally walked to load up the bases for Wilson before sophomore Eli Irving stepped up and delivered a two-run single to set up the game-winning run from Mundie.
Finn Irving, the senior standout, was impressive on the mound for the Hornets, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings.
At the plate, McDaniel had a double and two RBIs for Wilson, while junior leadoff batter Jaden Rose was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, and Jayden Saunders, the sophomore shortstop, finished with a single and a run scored of his own in the win.
The Bison were led by senior outfielder Luke Tinsley, who had a single and two RBIs.
In addition to Fitzgerald’s RBI triple for Buffalo Gap, junior infielder Blake Robertson added a double, a run scored and an RBI, while junior Hunter Showalter was 1-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI of his own in the district setback.
Robertson also tossed 2.2 no-hit shutout innings in relief, striking out three.
Wilson (13-3, 8-1 Shenandoah) is back in action Tuesday at Fort Defiance, while Gap (12-5, 5-4 Shenandoah) hosts Waynesboro in a district contest that evening at home.
