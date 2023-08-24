FISHERSVILLE — Moving from the edge of the offensive line to behind center is a transition that most would struggle with, especially late in their high school careers.
But for Ronin Tabler, a senior at Wilson Memorial who was the team’s third-leading rusher a year ago but also served as the backup signal-caller, the move to quarterback was easy.
“Having the knowledge of [running back] really helps because I kind of know how the offense works already,” Tabler said. “That definitely made the transition kind of seamless.”
Tabler’s move to arguably the most important position on the field is one of many changes for the Green Hornets this year, entering their first season under head coach Ryan Byrd.
Byrd, a 2012 Fort Defiance graduate who played at Emory & Henry before serving the past seven seasons as an assistant and defensive coordinator at his alma mater, has brought a no-nonsense approach to the sidelines that his players said they’ve happily bought into.
“Coach Byrd is awesome to play for,” said Wilson Memorial running back/linebacker Ryan Mundie, an All-Shenandoah District player in 2022. “He wants the best out of us. He cares a lot about us and is going to make sure we’re doing the right thing on and off the field.”
Fortunately for Byrd, he has walked into a program with some solid all-around talent.
In addition to Tabler behind center, Mundie and Brayden Tyree return to form one of the stronger 1-2 punches out of the backfield of any team in the Shenandoah Valley.
“I’m very excited,” Tabler said about the Mundie-Tyree duo. “I feel like if we put the ball in anybody’s hands, we’re going to make something happen. It feels good, knowing I can trust my running backs and my line and everybody that has the chance to get the ball.”
Tyree ran for 1,172 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Mundie had 807 yards and 11 scores.
With Tabler now moving under center to replace Aiden Podgorski, a big-time pocket passer for Wilson a year ago and first-team all-district selection, the offense looks different.
“We have a really solid backfield,” Mundie said. “Every single one of our guys can run the ball. Ronin adds a little bit of a threat at quarterback this year because he can run the ball. It opens up a different type of game, and it’s just really exciting to see what we’ve got.”
At Fort, Byrd earned respect for his wits as a defensive coordinator and was considered by most in the coaching industry to be a rising star when it comes to future head coaches.
Although many thought that might end up with him leading the Indians one day, an opportunity arrived in Fishersville, and the fit has turned out to be perfect for him.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without my assistants,” Byrd said. “They’ve been helpful and been able to get communication out to the kids when I wasn’t clear. They’ve been huge.”
Mundie and Tabler are both among the players that are expected to lead the Hornets.
And Byrd, as a first-year head coach, admitted he’s leaning on them heavily this year.
“I enjoy it a ton,” Mundie said. “A lot of the younger guys look up to me, and I know it’s a big responsibility to know not only what I need to do but the other 10 guys as well.”
Tabler’s responsibility comes not only from his experience, but also his new position.
Although that move could come as a challenge for most players, he insisted it wasn’t.
And good or bad this season, he’s ready to embrace all that comes with his new gig.
“It’s definitely different,” Tabler said. “It carries a lot more weight. But I feel like I can handle it. It’s definitely nice talking to the team and knowing I have that responsibility and that chip on my shoulder. I take responsibility if we mess up and if we do good.”
