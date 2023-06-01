FISHERSVILLE — Top-seeded Wilson Memorial celebrated a championship Thursday, dispatching No. 3 Charlottesville 1-0 to claim the Region 3C girls soccer title.
Now, the unbeaten Green Hornets are on to the state tournament and won’t be satisfied without hoisting another trophy.
“Wilson hasn’t done this in a while and I know this is a big accomplishment,” Wilson goalkeeper Kayla Karnes said. “But once tomorrow hits, we have bigger things that we want to do. We want to get as far as we can in this season and make the most of it.”
The Hornets (16-0-3) will play host to the Region 3D runner-up Tuesday at WMHS. Charlottesville (9-6-4) also advances to the state quarterfinals and will travel to face the Region D champion.
Karnes repeatedly came up huge for Wilson in the second half as Charlottesville controlled the ball and put pressure on a Hornets defense that held the lead under pressure. Wilson Memorial junior Natalie Zimmerman scored for just the third time this season to give her team the only goal it needed.
“Our outside backs, we want them to be part of the attack and Natalie is just creative as all get out,” Wilson coach Kyle Congleton said. “Natalie was able to hit that ball. The whole season, she’s been really good for us.”
Wilson posed the first real threat of the match nearly 23 minutes in when Asia Knight attacked the goal, only to be denied by a diving save from Charlottesville keeper Kathryn Lenert. Moments later, Karnes came up with a big stop after a Black Knights corner kick.
It stayed scoreless until Zimmerman put one in the net with 17:46 left in the first half.
The sixth-seeded Black Knights were already on quite a run entering Thursday’s regional final. Charlottesville pulled off a pair of upsets in its first two Region 3C playoff games, securing a spot in the state tourney in the process, taking down No. 3 seed Liberty Christian Academy in the opening round and then scoring a 3-0 victory Tuesday against No. 2 Waynesboro.
But Charlottesville, out of the Jefferson District, certainly seemed to keep the unbeaten Shenandoah District champs on their toes, matching Wilson Memorial’s speed and athleticism from the start. And though Wilson Memorial was able to grab a lead on Zimmerman’s goal, the Knights kept the pressure on throughout the opening half.
The Hornets hit the 64-minute mark, still holding a 1-0 lead. That’s when Charlottesville’s Carolina Chao nearly tied with an incredible shot from the midfield circle that went just over the hands of a leaping Karnes but bounced off the crossbar.
“You go from playing a young team to facing a team, they’re battle tested,” Congleton said of Charlottesville. “They are playing good teams and so for us to be able to do this is remarkable and I’m proud.”
Charlottesville threatened again with 13:30 left in the match, sending a corner kick in front of the goal, where Karnes once again came up with a save.
“After you make a save or it hits the crossbar or whatever, it snaps you back into reality,” Karnes said. “There was definitely a lot more action for me tonight, and in this case it’s nice. But I know what to do in those moments and I just have to calm myself down and make the save. We’re a really good communicating team and my defense helps me a lot.”
The Knights controlled possession much of the second period, but Karnes kept making clutch stops to secure the victory and put the Hornets three wins away from their first state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.