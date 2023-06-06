FISHERSVILLE — With his team locked in a scoreless tie at halftime and its season on the line, Wilson Memorial head coach Kyle Congleton made some tactical changes — even though his team outshot Magna Vista 7-1 in the opening 40 minutes.
Congleton moved standout Region 3C Defender of the Year Carley Piller into an attacking role to help open up a quicker attack, which was crucial against a tired group of Warriors defenders.
The move paid off, and with just under six minutes to play in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state quarterfinal matchup, Piller was on the receiving end of a flick from Asia Knight’s head, which she buried in the back of the net to put the Hornets in front.
Just over a minute later, Adelie Condra slotted a shot past Magna Vista goalie Xitalli Mena to give Wilson Memorial a comfortable lead with four-and-a-half minutes to play en route to a 2-0 win at home on Tuesday in Fishersville.
The win punched Wilson Memorial’s ticket to the state semifinals against the defending state champion, Lafayette, on Friday morning at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg.
For Wilson Memorial, the Region 3C champion, playing in a gritty match isn’t anything new, but as Congleton watched his team battle, he knew that they’d find a way to pull in front.
“I can kind of gauge if it’s going the way that I want and you saw the shift,” Congleton said. “We started noticing that [Magna Vista] started fatiguing and their backline started to wait for us, so I told the girls to take them on.”
And take them on, they did.
The Hornets unleashed an onslaught of shots — a 22-4 advantage over their opponent — but many sailed high or directly at Mena on the goal line. So when Piller realized time was dwindling, she became uneasy.
“I was a little nervous,” Piller said. “I looked up and there was like seven minutes left. That’s not always a great feeling when it’s 0-0 on the [board.]”
Her coach was nervous on the sideline, too, even though he was confident his team would find the back of the net with the volume of shots the Hornets were finding success with.
Piller had the breakthrough moment, but her impact was felt all around the net on the attacking end. The Hornets logged 15 shots with her pressuring the Warriors’ backline in the final 40 minutes, which allowed Wilson Memorial to wear down its opponent.
In the early going, the Hornets uncorked seven shots in the opening half, while they only conceded one shot, which came just over 26 minutes into the contest, and it sailed wide right.
Wilson Memorial goalie Kayla Karnes was only tested with two shots on frame, and she easily gobbled both of them up.
Though the game was tight for most of the night, the Hornets leaned on each other to pull out the postseason win. And as Piller, a Bridgewater College signee, thought about it afterward, she felt the team was built for these moments.
“I think it’s our grit and how close we are with each other,” Piller said. “There’s some days we have really good soccer days and there’s some days we don’t, but somehow we always pull it together. It’s more than soccer.”
For Congleton, the years of work with this group — both in games and at practice — is starting to show up on the field this spring as Wilson Memorial (17-0-3) continues its unbeaten tear through the state, hunting its first girls soccer title in school history.
“It’s a very resilient group,” Congleton said. “I think they’re well led and I think that the program that we’ve tried to develop over the last six years, you’re seeing the fruition of that. All these kids have been with me since they were eighth graders. … We go hard on one another [in practice] and it pays off.”
