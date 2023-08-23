It’s a bit of a new era for Wilson Memorial.
With some key pieces from last year’s team, including a couple of program staples in recent seasons, now graduated, there were a number of new faces in the WMHS lineup Tuesday.
It didn’t matter, though, as the Green Hornets cruised to a hard-fought 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26 non-district prep volleyball victory over Alleghany County in Fishersville to open the season.
Freshman setter Bree Kindig made quite the splash in her debut, dishing out 28 assists.
Also coming up big for Wilson was junior Caylee Stevens, who dished out 23 assists of her own while also slapping down 11 kills and senior Erin Baber with 30 digs and 10 kills.
The Hornets (1-0) are set to host Turner Ashby (0-1) in a non-district match on Thursday.
