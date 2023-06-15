After one of the best seasons in program history, Wilson Memorial was properly recognized.
Carley Piller, the standout defender for the Green Hornets that will continue her career with Bridgewater College in the fall, was the leader for a team that reached the state semifinals.
This week, she was named to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state girls soccer first team.
Piller was the lone local to earn first-team honors with Brentsville District’s Peyton McGovern earning title of Player of the Year while her head coach, Scott Kerns, was named Coach of the Year.
Green Hornets sophomore forward Asia Knight, sophomore at-large selection CC Robinson, and junior goalkeeper Kayla karnes were all named to the all-state second team for their efforts this season.
