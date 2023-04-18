There was a flurry of goals in the game’s final 10 minutes.
Fortunately for Wilson Memorial, it scored the final one.
Senior standout Carley Piller scored a goal from 35 yards out, knocking a shot in just over the goalkeeper’s head and out of reach, giving Wilson Memorial a thrilling 2-1 non-district girls soccer victory over Region 3C opponent Monticello in Charlottesville on Monday.
It was the seventh straight victory for the Green Hornets (7-0-1).
All three goals in Monday’s game were scored in the last 10 minutes.
Piller also had Wilson’s first goal on a direct kick from 20 yards out.
The Hornets held an 8-3 advantage in shots over the Mustangs.
Wilson had little time for celebration with a quick turnaround, hosting Shenandoah District rival Riverheads on Tuesday in Fishersville.
