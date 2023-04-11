FISHERSVILLE — It’s a wide-open league, meaning there’s still hope for a team regardless of its inexperience and youth.
Wilson Memorial, fresh off a trip to the Region 3C playoffs a year ago in its first season under head coach Bobby Humphrey, is rebuilding.
The Green Hornets lost a trio of talented players from that team in pitcher/third baseman Reagan Frazier, now playing at Mary Baldwin, shortstop Trinity Thomas and center fielder Kendall Eavey.
But the young talent that Wilson has on its roster is promising.
“Since June of 2022, we have been excited about this team due to its character, coach-ability, and athleticism,” Humphrey said. “We knew coming in that we would likely be the youngest team in the district and perhaps as young as any varsity team anywhere. What excites us, as a staff, is how much there is to grow and learn throughout the season.”
Sophomore pitcher Caylee Stevens, who shined a year ago in her freshman debut, is back and already making a splash early this season.
Senior catcher Kailyn Ketchum and outfielder Jayden Glass also return for the Green Hornets as valuable players with experience.
Shortstop Katelyn Harmon, another sophomore, is building off a strong freshman campaign a year ago early on for Wilson, but the team is loaded with new faces on its roster, including four freshmen,
Sophomore outfielders Karter Fortune and Gabby Shaver are expected to have big impacts on Wilson, while Hailey McLain, Kelsey Payne, Emma Lane, and Myleigh Glass are all freshmen that have moved up.
Maddie Fortune and Schyler Snead are the other two WMHS seniors.
With a roster as young as any in the area, expectations aren’t necessarily high for Humphrey and his Wilson Memorial squad
But as it has proven early, improvement is happening nightly.
“There is going to be a definitive learning curve, as many of our young players will experience varsity for the first time,” Humphrey said. “We hope the girls embrace their role and look at it as an opportunity, as many players we will face off against have college futures, some of which will be at the Power 5 level. But above all, we have a great group of girls that we truly enjoy working with, and that’s where it all begins.”
