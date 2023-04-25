FISHERSVILLE — It wasn’t the start to the week Wilson Memorial was looking for, but there were some positives the young squad took away from the outing.
The Green Hornets struggled to string anything together offensively and couldn’t avoid allowing runs as they fell to Monticello in an 8-0 non-district softball shutout on Monday in Fishersville.
The first thing WMHS second-year head coach Bobby Humphrey told his girls postgame was that there’s no time to waste because they take on district rival Waynesboro on Tuesday and Staunton on Friday.
Therefore, they had to “flush” the Monday performance and quickly shifted their focus to district teams.
“Waynesboro is an improved team,” Humphrey said. “They’re a scary team. They’ve only won one game, but they’ve played some really close games, so we need to move on and be ready for them [Tuesday] because they’re going to be ready for us.”
The Green Hornets only mounted two hits Monday, with freshman first baseman Myleigh Glass picking up a double and sophomore center fielder Gabby Shaver notching a single. Wilson Memorial struck out 16 times on the arm of Monticello standout pitcher Madison Steppe, who threw a complete game in the win.
The Mustangs put up five runs in the second inning and three in the seventh. Shortstop Kaitlyn Wills went 2-for-4 and contributed an RBI, while left-fielder Caroline Culbreath went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs.
Humphrey took nothing away from Monticello’s performance and gave props to head coach Heidi Freitager and her team for a solid all-around effort.
“Madison is a fantastic pitcher and she’s hard to beat,” Humphrey said. “That’s one of the reasons they’re undefeated.”
The Green Hornets (2-10) haven’t produced the desired results thus far, as Humphrey cited inconsistency as something they continue to try and work through.
“It’s been ups and downs,” Humphrey said. “It’s about consistency. We’ve had some shining moments, and not-so-shining moments. … We have to be more consistent, and we can be right where we want to be at the end of the year if we put everything together.”
One positive Humphrey took away from Monday was WMHS pitcher Emma Lane’s outing. Humphrey said the freshman had one rough inning but pitched well the rest of the game — tossing a complete game and striking out six.
Humphrey said he felt like Lane has improved on controlling the game and “taking ownership” of the circle throughout the year and is hopeful for what she can accomplish.
“Emma is fantastic in that she remains stoic all the time,” Humphrey said. “She doesn’t get too high and she’s never low. Her having that maturity already is going to simply continue to grow throughout this year, then of course into her future as well.”
The Green Hornets will look to bounce back against Waynesboro on Tuesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.
