The dream of playing in college is common throughout sports.
Especially at the high school level, athletes have that longing desire to one day compete at the highest possible level with a collegiate team in the sport they love.
But that dream isn't easy to achieve and for recent Wilson Memorial graduate Reagan Frazier, she said playing softball at Mary Baldwin won't be taken for granted.
"Being able to compete at the college level makes all of the practices, travel and money pay off," said Frazier, who played infield for the Green Hornets and also pitched. "Playing college softball is worth it in honor of my parents. If it weren’t for their time, help and money, I wouldn’t be able to have this opportunity."
Frazier was a steady and consistent force for Wilson throughout her four-year career, but took on an expanded role this past season as the team's unheralded leader.
With Bobby Humphrey taking over as a first-year head coach and plenty of new faces on the Green Hornets roster, Frazier's value became evident throughout the year.
"As a first-year coach coming into a new program, I feel blessed to have had Reagan part of the program due to her leadership abilities," Humphrey said about Frazer after the season. "She is a selfless leader — exactly the type of character college coaches look for and Mary Baldwin is fortunate to have her part of their program."
Frazier was one of several seniors on the Wilson roster this season, but helped the team improve as the year went along despite early difficulties in non-district play.
By season's end, the Green Hornets were playing their best softball of the season behind the leadership of Frazier and reached the Region 3C tournament, where they fell to Fort Defiance.
"This sport — from elementary school through high school — has gained me my best friends," Frazier said while reflecting on her career. "My favorite memories are dancing, laughing and building friendships while doing what we all love. There is more to the sport than simply playing it and that is what makes playing memorable."
Now, Frazier will look to make the same type of memories next year at Mary Baldwin, where she will reunite with several former travel ball teammates.
There were two former Green Hornets, Leanna Rankin and Morgan Hughes, on the MBU roster last season while Marybeth Strickler (Buffalo Gap), Kelsey Hines (Mountain View), Alexis Clark (Buffalo Gap) and Hadley May (Stuarts Draft) are among the other local products that saw time for the Squirrels in 2022.
The reunion with so many local standouts, along with a quality education program, a small campus and the opportunity to continue playing the sport she loves is what led Frazier to ultimately deciding to spend her next four years at the school in Staunton.
"Competing at the highest level," Frazier said when asked what she's looking forward to most next season. "I'm excited to reunite with former teammates."
Frazier has faced plenty of adversity throughout life and doesn't take for granted how difficult the challenge is being able to play sports at the college level is.
That's why, as she prepares to begin a new journey at MBU this fall, she said she'll remember what it was that got her there and use it to fuel her the next four years.
"Ever since I was little, it's been my dream to play at the college level," Frazier said. "I am just grateful to continue my athletic career."
