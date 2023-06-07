Wilson Memorial senior standout Carley Piller, a Bridgewater College signee, added to her list of postseason honors this week when she was named the Region 3C Defensive Player of the Year.
Piller, a defender, was joined on the All-Region 3C first team by a number of other local players.
Wilson junior Kayla Karnes was an at-large selection, along with sophomore CC Robinson, while sophomore forward Asia Knight also earned first-team honors after a breakout season.
Spotswood forward Maggie Thorpe and Nicole Syptak, both juniors, also earned first-team honors, while seniors Emma Shuey (Staunton), Keghan Marion (Waynesboro), and Adriana Shields (Fort Defiance) were a trio of locals that earned first-team spots at the midfielder positions.
Turner Ashby junior forward Belinda Campos, senior midfielder Cami Smith, and freshman defender Sofia Garber all earned second-team honors, along with Wilson Memorial junior forward Adelie Condra, senior midfielder Yanali Rivas-Ruiz, and sophomore at-large selection Audrey Chandler.
Other locals on the second team included Waynesboro junior forward Analise Moore and senior keeper Bayley Campbell, Fort senior defender Jessica Monroy-Ponce, Spotswood junior defender Fiona Thompson, and Staunton senior defender Aurora Schwaner and sophomore at-large Caity Campbell.
