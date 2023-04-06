SHENANDOAH — In a battle of undefeated teams and two programs that have had quite a bit of success in recent years, Turner Ashby found the edge to come away victorious.
Highlighted by sophomore pitcher Natalie Wisman’s complete game in the circle, the Knights utilized their defense and pitching effort to remain unbeaten, defeating Page County 1-0 in non-district softball action on Thursday at PCHS.
TA head coach Clint Curry was happy with his team’s defensive effort, and said Wisman made the pitches she needed to make in order to keep the Panthers’ bats in check.
“It was a great defensive game on both sides of the table,” Curry said. “I’m proud of our girls. We had some good quality outs, line-drive outs. You couldn’t hit them any harder, but it was right at somebody. That’s just the way it goes. Page is a great team, they’re going to go a long way.”
Curry had faith in Wisman to get the job done like all their pitchers. The sophomore tallied only one strikeout but allowed just one walk and three hits.
“We coaches have all the confidence in all our pitchers,” Curry said. “She was spot on. She hit her locations, mixed in the changeup, and it was just a great game.”
Wisman was happy with her performance and said she felt calm throughout the game, knowing that her teammates were going to be there for her and they were with the TA outfield making several diving catches throughout the game.
“I felt pretty loose,” Wisman said. “I just knew my defense had my back, and I tried my best to keep pitching strikes.”
The Knights broke through the top of the fourth when standout junior first baseman Harleigh Propst drove an RBI double to right field, allowing Kaydence Williams to score.
“We had very loud outs at times,” Propst said. “We had clutch times where we came through hits, and [Page] is a good team. Good teams find a way to win, so we had to scrap a little bit.”
Propst said they take pride in their defense and that they work on it every day in practice to try to perfect it.
“I think when we make big plays, that carries on into other innings,” Propst said. “Even with our at-bats. Being there for each other too, and getting those good outs and clutch outs was definitely something that we had tonight.”
With a solid defense, Wisman was able to be confident in the circle and try different things that she perhaps wouldn’t have in other scenarios, she admitted afterward.
“It really boosts my energy and my confidence overall,” Wisman said. “It gives me happiness knowing that my defense has my back. If I’m having a bad day and I want to pitch something, then I can. If it doesn’t work, my defense has my back.”
Page County’s Bailee Gaskins also pitched a complete game, tossing five strikeouts and only allowing three hits. Curry said a win over Page County with a tough pitcher in Gaskins is significant, but they must stay focused and keep working.
“We’re a long way from where we need to be,” Curry said. “I take [Wednesday] as a positive and a plus on our side. … We’ve seen good pitching every game, and that’s what we need. I like our hitters being challenged, because it’ll do nothing but get us where we need to be at the end of the season.”
The Knights (9-0) host Wilson Monroe in non-district play on Tuesday. The Panthers (6-1), meanwhile, will travel to Central on Tuesday for Bull Run District action.
With six days off, Curry plans to have his girls focus on having a better at-bat approach. While he said they were well-disciplined at the plate on Wednesday, he felt they’ve struggled in recent games regarding their approach.
“We’re going to work really hard on our defense and on good approaches at the plate,” Curry said. “We’re going to start really working our hitters on hitting from gap to gap. That’s our main focus. … We’re going to start moving pitches off the plate, way outside. … We’re good [with] middle, in [pitches], we just need to work on away [pitches].”
Turner Ashby 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
Page County 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Wisman and Rogers. Gaskins and Lucas. W — Wisman. L — Gaskins. 2B — TA: Propst. PC: Shifflett. TB — TA: Moyers, Ochoa, Propst (2), Simmers. PC: Rinker, Shifflett (2). RBI — TA: Propst. SAC — TA: Ochoa, Rogers. PC: Purdham, Gaskins. ROE — TA: Moyers. PC: Purdham, Shifflett. FC — TA: Warner. HBP — TA: Ochoa, Williams. SB — TA: Simmers, Warner, Williams. LOB — TA: 8. PC: 4. E — TA: Nazelrod, Propst. PC: Roudabush, Shifflett. DP — TA: Nazelrod, Warner. PC: Austin, Purdham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.