BRIDGEWATER — Wilson Memorial handled Turner Ashby on Wednesday from start to finish.
Although the Green Hornets did get off to a slow start in the first four minutes of the game, they started to turn up the tempo and defensive pressure after the contest's first timeout.
They defeated the Knights 78-62 in non-district boys basketball action in Bridgewater.
Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman talked about his message to his team early on.
"Relax, just get into the groove of what we do best," Hartman said. "Trying to force some turnovers and we got hot there. We shot the ball really well there in the first quarter and that kind of set the tone for things moving forward."
The Hornets (9-4) were led by junior forward Grant Wright, who had 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals on the night, while sophomore guard Chase Snyder added 14 points off the bench in the game.
Hartman had great things to say about their performances.
"Grant had a phenomenal game," Hartman said. "He was all over the place, getting steals, rebounds, putbacks, and Chase, we call him 'Vinny Microwave Johnson.' He comes off the bench, he finds a way to put the ball in the basket. Those two guys had a heck of a performance tonight."
The Knights (3-12) were paced by sophomore Beau Baylor, who had 15 points in the contest. Junior forward Nolan Bailey also contributed 12 points on the night for Turner Ashby.
TA did have a solid fourth quarter in this game as they outscored the Hornets 28-20 in the frame, and Wilson brought in some of the reserves early in the fourth to gain some valuable minutes.
Hartman knew those minutes would be helpful for his team as they have had close games throughout most of their season up to this point.
"Down the stretch, you never know when you might need one of those young guys to come off the bench and step up and play," Hartman said. "Just trying to get them game minutes because we have had a lot of tight games where they don't get a lot of minutes. So getting them in a situation like this where they got to learn on the fly and got to figure it out on their own is good for us going forward."
Wilson Memorial 25 12 20 21 — 78
Turner Ashby 11 8 15 28 — 62
WILSON MEMORIAL (78) — Flesher 0 1-2 1, Snyder 5 1-1 14, Lavender 3 0-0 8, Pittman 1 0-0 2, Podgorski 4 0-0 9, E. Irving 2 0-0 6, Vess 3 0-0 8, F. Irving 2 0-0 4, Schatz 2 0-0 4, Wright 8 1-1 18, Harman 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 3-4 78.
TURNER ASHBY (62) — Shank 3 1-2 9, Baylor 6 1-1 15, Spotts 1 3-4 5, Fox 2 2-3 6, Lyons 2 0-0 4, Seifert 2 0-0 5, Moseley 2 0-0 5, Smith 1 2-2 4, Bailey 4 4-6 12, Bass 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-18 62.
3-Point Goals — Wilson Memorial 11 (Snyder 3, Lavender 2, E. Irving 2, Vess 2, Podgorski, Wright), Turner Ashby 5 (Shank 2, Baylor 2, Moseley).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.