BROADWAY — It came with 9:28 left in the first half.
That’s when Cole Wuenschel — Broadway’s tall, lanky senior running back who can bruise with the best of them — squirted through a hole up front and played catch-me-if-you-can for 52 yards with the Waynesboro defensive secondary.
That score started the rout of Waynesboro.
Those yards put a milestone on Wuenschel’s star-crossed final season with the Gobblers.
Wuenschel finished the night with 218 rushing yards, giving him over 1,000 in the seven games he played this season, as Broadway ended the 2022 campaign with a 50-6 nondistrict win over the visiting Little Giants on Friday in prep football action.
“It’s an honor to me,” Wuenschel said of joining the 1,000-yard club. “I got the best coaches in the world behind me, if it wasn’t for them, I couldn’t have done it.”
And it was one of those coaches — head coach Danny Grogg — who was the first to meet Wuenschel as he trotted to the sidelines after his second-quarter, milestone gallop.
Looking more like a best buddy than a big whistle, Grogg ran out of the coaches box and leapt into the air in unison with Wuenschel, the two bumping bodies before Grogg, feet firmly planted back on the ground, wrapped his 6-foot-3, 185-pound running back in hug.
“He’s had a rough career here,” Grogg said. “For him to break 1,000 yards, just to see everything pay off for him, I couldn’t be more excited.”
Wuenschel didn’t suit up for three games this season — one due to COVID and two after suffering a concussion, according to Grogg — yet still managed to enter Friday’s affair with 894 yards to his name.
His milestone run upped Broadway’s lead to 28-6 and Waynesboro — suffering through a one-win season — never threatened to slice into that lead the rest of way.
The Little Giants’ (1-9) only TD came after Broadway scored on its first possession with a Ryder Post TD catch on fourth-and-goal from the 10. Waynesboro’s Amari Cater took the ensuing kickoff back 80 yards for the score.
The Broadway (3-7) defense stymied the Giants the rest of the way. The Gobbler offense and special teams turned the rest of the night into an end-of-season Senior Night celebration that only ended, on the field at least, when senior Ethan Foltz broke through the Waynesboro offense line on a punt and blocked the ball off his face mask. Another senior, Hunter Deavers, was there to scoop the ball and trot into the end zone.
Minutes earlier, Foltz missed a block by inches. Grogg met him coming back to the sideline and pleaded with Foltz.
“They’re not going to get you for roughing [the kicker] if you take the ball off his foot,” Grogg told Foltz on the field.
The quick coach up stuck, Foltz said, even as the minutes melted off the clock in the final game of his football career.
“Never stop learning, never stop,” he said.
The senior party continued after the final whistle, when their celebration took place on the track. Wuenschel, on his grand night, got the loudest applause when his name was announced.
“He’s been such a leader,” Grogg said. “This team has gone how he’s gone all year.”
Watching his fellow senior walk toward the postgame huddle, Wuenschel took a deep breath, his voice cracking a bit, and showed just a hint of a smile on a face that struggled to remain stoic amid the emotional end. He looked over as Grogg made his rounds hugging the seniors.
“He’s like a best friend to me,” Wuenschel said, before he paused and took a deep breath. “He inspires me every day of my life. I’m going to miss him. I’m going to miss them all. I love them all.”
