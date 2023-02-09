Yoder Becoming A Key Component In Broadway's Game Plan

BROADWAY — There are several big-time players on Broadway's roster this season.
There are experienced veterans who have a high IQ on the court, speedy guards who are stars in multiple sports, and steady, consistent seniors.
But one youngster that's undoubtedly added his name to that list recently for the Gobblers is 6-foot sophomore shooting guard Tristan Yoder.
Yoder has been consistently putting up double figures for the Gobblers and, many times, has been Broadway's top scorer of the game.
Yet, nothing Yoder has accomplished this season has been able to top his Feb. 3 record-breaking performance against Harrisonburg.
Yoder poured in 26 points against the Blue Streaks, with 17 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Above all, Yoder drained eight 3-pointers — breaking the Broadway school record for most treys in a single game.
"It was a really cool night," Yoder said. "I'm glad I could do it for the seniors because it was senior night. We got to get a big win and just had a great environment that night. I'm glad everyone enjoyed it as much as I did."
Broadway head coach Dwight Walton recalls the players jumping up and down in the locker room after the game and dumping a water cooler over Yoder's head as if they had just won the state tournament.
Walton said players who are selfish and only want things for themselves often aren't able to reach their goals. When Walton sees how the team reacted to Yoder's accomplishment, he knows they want to win.
"When you see your team so excited for another player when they do something like break a record or just have a successful night, that's when you really feel good about your team," Walton said. "That everybody is invested in each other and that's when you know you have a chance to be really good."
The excitement the Gobblers have for one another also translated on the court. Senior Caleb Barnes said he was getting hyped up for Yoder and wanted to continue to feed him the ball once he saw he was hot.
He recalls fellow senior Breylon Miller telling him at one point in the game that Yoder had seven 3-pointers. Barnes told him to just give him the ball.
Barnes recounted Yoder shooting from the top of the key and the ball bouncing around the rim before going in for the record-breaking shot.
"Everybody on the bench went crazy," Barnes said. "[Broadway senior guard] Hunter [Jerichen] dove on the floor, Breylon hit the wall [and] I jumped on top of Hunter. It was just crazy because I never thought someone would hit eight 3s in a game. It was just wild."
Barnes said Yoder now brings a new strategic aspect to their gameplan because if teams didn't know he was a shooter before, they do now.
"We never really ran through [Tristan]," Barnes said. "He would just be open, so we'd find an open man and he'd hit the shot. Now, people have to go on him and we can counter off of that, so the defense will struggle going against us. If they go on us, [Tristan] is open again, pretty much a lose-lose for the defense."
While he didn't go into this season in basketball shape, Walton said Yoder running cross country in the fall already had him in excellent condition.
He said the more players have the ball in their hands, the better.
Walton said Yoder gets in many reps at practice, and his hard work is paying dividends. He feels Yoder is so comfortable with the ball that he believes it's going in every time he shoots — a sign of a pure scorer.
"He's at a point right now where the ball is coming off of his hand really well," Walton said. "He's very confident shooting the ball right now. This crazy game of basketball is so much about confidence. If you think you're going to miss a shot, you're probably going to miss it."
Yoder has seen his progression over the course of the season. He's worked on getting his shot up and elevating his jump shot.
"Last year I wasn't doing that as much," Yoder said. "I've just really worked on my shot a lot over the offseason."
Yoder's shot isn't the only area Walton has seen improvement.
He feels Yoder's defensive effort has improved drastically this season.
"I see him learning to use his length," Walton said. "His very long wingspan, he's using that to be able to defend quick guards. Even if they're quicker than him, he's starting to be smarter to get better angles and cut people off. Then he uses his length to contest shots, so the defensive side is where I really see him making big strides forward."
Walton sees his entire team improving as they get ready for the postseason. He said it's significant to see Yoder mature because a coach never knows whether a sophomore will go one way or the other.
He said the team's growth could make the difference in one more game they might not have won in a previous scenario throughout the year.
"Now we can go get that game maybe we didn't think we could get," Walton said. "Or maybe we didn't have the ability to win that game. I feel like we're really close to being gelled together and that we're close to playing our best basketball. The last piece for us is putting 32 minutes together of not having that little span of [losing] focus for a little bit."
After his historic performance against Harrisonburg, the sky's the limit for Yoder as he remains focused on continuing to better his game.
"I'm just going to keep trying to do as much as I can," Yoder said. "Keep pushing myself every day and see what happens from there."
