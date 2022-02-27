FORT DEFIANCE — Junior guard Zoli Khalil took a breath and as she looked down at the hardware in her hands, she couldn't help but smile at the sight of the Region 3C Championship trophy in her hands.
The junior finished with 39 points in the battle with longtime rival Fort Defiance on Saturday night and when she spoke with the media postgame, her first words described the effort she put in.
“I’m tired,” Khalil said with a laugh.
In an instant classic, third-seeded Spotswood came out on top with an exciting 74-68 victory over the top-seeded Indians in the Region 3C girls basketball championship in front of a raucous crowd at Don Landes Gymnasium.
“It's an amazing accomplishment,” Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said. “I told them before the game … Don't give this away. I mean, it's great, but these guys play great.”
For Khalil, she was all smiles about the win. For freshman guard Riley Joyner, in her first season with the Blazers at the varsity level, she said she couldn’t be more excited.
“It's amazing,” Joyner said. “We’ve worked really hard and we've learned a lot.”
The game lived up to the hype. There was never a lead larger than 10 points and it took the entire team to score — not just one player. But the best part of the game was the end.
The most intense part of the night started with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Fort Defiance had its largest lead of the game at six points and the Trailblazers slowly began to battle back.
Spotswood, backed by Khalil’s layups and junior guard Brooke Morris’ passing, went on a run and pulled it within one. At the two-minute mark, Spotswood had a one-point lead.
Then, the star for the Indians in senior guard Kiersten “Kirby” Ransome hit a 3-pointer and gave the loud student section and the home team a two-point lead. Joyner said the Indians' ability to make play after play in the clutch is what made them so good.
“It was that ball pressure,” Joyner said. “They were able to throw a lot at us. I mean, they're a really good defense.”
Spotswood senior guard Kailee Good made two critical throws at the line and Indians junior forward Ellie Cook did the same. With 18 seconds left, the Blazers had the ball and against Fort Defiance’s zone defense, Dodson said it came down to what Spotswood’s struggled with all year.
“Well, it's kind of amazing that the fact that our fear all year was youth,” Dodson said. “How young women in the biggest moment [step up]. One of our youngest kids, [Joyner] stepped up.”
Joyner hit her first 3-pointer of the game with three seconds left, giving the visitors a three-point lead. Spotswood's bench screamed with excitement as it appeared the Trailblazers had sealed the victory.
With Fort Defiance, though, it’s never over until the buzzer sounds. Ransome got the ball, stepped up to her mark, got the shot off, and as time expired, it swished through the net and Fort Defiance faithful jumped as the game was headed to an extra period.
In the overtime frame, though, it was the visitors who got the last laugh. The Blazers went up by multiple scores and Khalil drew fouls. She hit several big shots from the charity stripe to help Spotswood seal the win.
“Great team win,” Joyner said. “We got it done. Every player was able to do their job and we pulled through.”
Prior to the fourth quarter, it was back-and-forth, the intensity slightly less than it was in the fourth. It was tied at the half and Fort Defiance had a one-point lead heading into the fourth.
Khail finished with a career-high and program-record 39 points in the win for the Trailblazers (17-7). Freshman guard Madison Doss, who fouled out in the fourth quarter, was behind her with 13 points. Ransome had a team-high 27 points and four 3-pointers in the loss while Cook had 17 points of her own for the Indians (20-4).
“We’re gonna learn from it, learn from our mistakes,” Joyner said. “We're gonna prepare for our next week.”
Spotswood, which captured its fifth consecutive regional title, will now host Staunton River in the Virginia High School League Class 3 semifinals on Friday. Fort will hit the road to take on Carroll County.
As for the 39-point scorer, she had three words to describe her feeling toward winning the championship and heading to the state tournament.
“We’re back baby,” Khalil shouted with a smile.
Spotswood 16 14 17 19 10 — 76
Fort Defiance 9 21 18 18 2 — 68
SPOTSWOOD (76) — Doss 6 1-2 13, Joyner 2 1-2 7, Jones 1 0-0 3, Brady 0 0-0 0, H. Good 1 0-0 2, Morris 3 0-0 6, Khalil 15 9-15 39, K. Good 2 2-2 6, Moats 0 0-0 0 Grefe 0 0-0 0 . Totals 30 13-21 76
FORT DEFIANCE (68) — Ransome 7 10-12 27, Alexander 1 0-0 2, Hedrick 3 3-3 10, Ryder 2 0-0 4, Shields 2 0-2 4, K. Hostetter 1 1-2 4, Berry 0 0-0 0, Dunbrack 0 0-0 0, T. Hostetter 0 0-0 0, Wine 0 0-0 0, Begoon 0 0-0 0, Cook 5 5-7 17. Totals 21 19-26 68.
