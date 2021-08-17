LURAY — There's no motivational message on the white board or some gimmicky tool used to provide players the inspiration needed.
When Nolan Jeffries initially got into coaching — first as an assistant in 2012 and now as the Luray head football coach since 2016 — he said expectations were discussed often.
But now, despite the Bulldogs emerging as one of the area's winningest programs in recent years, the sixth-year coach said he doesn't talk about high expectations.
“I’ve changed throughout time," Jeffries said. "I used to say, ‘OK. Let’s go out here and win a district title.’ Now, we have to focus on each day and have to win the day."
Coincidentally, Luray is coming off a shortened spring season that left it motivated after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
This past spring, the Bulldogs started the season with back-to-back losses by three points or less, reeled off three straight wins after that but then lost to rival Page County 37-28 in the season finale to eliminate their playoff chances.
“We did better than we even thought we were going to last year," Luray junior fullback and outside linebacker Kenny Frye said. "Going into the season, everyone was kind of doubting us and saying, ‘Oh, they’re really young. They can’t do too much.’ We came out and made everybody work to beat us. We tried to finish games, even if it didn't go how we wanted."
Luray had a pair of senior standouts in quarterback Dalton Griffith and running back Austin Holloway in the spring, but a majority of the roster was inexperienced at the varsity level and players said they were forced to learn quickly.
"They played huge roles and I feel like the spring season is a great catapult for us going into this season," Jeffries said. "All of our kids are stronger, faster, more experienced. I think they are ready to go. We played a lot of close football games. It could have easily been the opposite way. Going through that type of season with the ups and downs was good for us because we built leaders. I have a bunch of good junior leaders that are really pushing these guys outside and holding each other accountable.”
6-foot-1, 270-pound junior lineman Alex Heglar is one of those key juniors for the Bulldogs and praised the LHS coaching staff for the culture they've built.
“We have a really good core group," said Heglar, who plays center and defensive tackle. "I’m telling you. All around, we have a really good core group. It’s been amazing. Everyone got experience and it’ll make us better.”
According to juniors Frye and Heglar, the offensive line and the defense are the strengths of this year's edition of the Bulldogs.
Frye said he believes the experience he and Heglar, along with a majority of the Luray sophomores, earned in the spring will be a major boost this fall.
“There’s a lot of us that had to grow up quickly when we got to the varsity level," Frye said. "Last year, we were all sophomores and we had to really step up. This year, we have these younger kids and we have to lead them."
Jeffries couldn't pinpoint one specific reason why Luray has been so consistently successful, but said the staff has tried to preach the importance of mental toughness and working hard throughout each offseason.
"That’s where you win football games," Jeffries said. "We want our kids in the weight room consistently. With the type of football we like to play, it’s physical. In order to play a physical brand of football, you have to be strong.”
The head coach also praised the players for buying in and being invested into what he's tried to build the program into since he first took over in 2016.
“They deserve total praise," Jeffries said. "Without the players, we wouldn’t be where we are. Sometimes we catch a little flak from the community about what you’re running, but there are great examples out there like Riverheads and Stuarts Draft. Generally, small-school programs that win run the football.”
The Bulldogs have done their fair share of winning over the past decade.
And despite the increasing expectation to do so on a consistent basis, Jeffries and the rest of the Luray program insisted they'll remain focused on themselves.
"As long as we go home and are able to look at ourselves in the mirror and know that we have given our best effort, regardless of the results, we’re OK," Jeffries said.
