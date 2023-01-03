Young Gobblers Surprising Folks With Early Success

BROADWAY — Opening day of tryouts had just wrapped up and April Gingerich was about to head home for the day when she was approached by Broadway head coach Jeremy Fulk.
“He told me I could come [to varsity] if I wanted,” Gingerich said. “It was hard to decide.”
Ultimately, the 5-foot freshman guard decided she’d give it a shot because, well, she’s always up for “a challenge” and the prospect of playing with older girls was intriguing.
Now her and Fulk, the second-year BHS girls basketball coach, can say it has paid off.
“I was nervous when I first came up with all the upperclassmen, but it’s been fun,” Gingerich said. “I’m learning a lot, so I’ve liked it. We have a lot of talented players.”
Gingerich, Kaley Runion, Hannah Tinnell and Lilah Deavers are four freshmen who are all seeing time for the Gobblers on the varsity floor this season, but not the only young talent.
Wren Wheeler, a sophomore, arguably Broadway’s top player while Jerrin Billmeyer and Savannah Jenzen are also sophomores and Lexi Dingus and Maya Bacon are both juniors.
The lone seniors on the roster are multi-year starters Lindsey Wimer and Lily Gatesman.
“It’s certainly a challenge with having so many young girls,” Fulk said. “They’re great kids, great basketball players, but they’re going to make freshman and sophomore mistakes. It’s why it’s nice to have those juniors and seniors, but it is exciting for the future.”
Last year, Emma Bacon led the way for a Gobblers team that had an up-and-down year.
But with Bacon, who was one of the best players in the Shenandoah Valley last year, now gone to graduation, Wheeler has stepped up as the team’s go-to scorer in clutch situations.
“It’s very exciting,” Wheeler said. “It gives us a lot of confidence in each other. We have a lot of time to work together well and just build that connection on the court.”
Turns out the youth on the Broadway roster may be a little bit of schedule, however.
After starting the season 1-2, the Gobblers recently reeled off six consecutive victories.
“It’s very exciting to see us grow together,” said Runion, who has played important minutes in her debut season at the varsity level. “To be able to succeed as a young team is amazing. Once we built a bond together as a team and learned how each other play, we really grew.”
That recent run of success has Broadway at 7-3 now on the year, but looking for more.
Spotswood and Turner Ashby were the preseason favorites to contend for the Valley District title this year — and both have been impressive — but the Gobblers want to get involved.
“I don’t like to look too far ahead,” Fulk said. “I want to win now, so we’re trying to get them to where they need to be so we can accomplish the goals. They’re working their tails off. It’s really exciting and it’s really nice to coach a group of kids that want to work hard.”
When coaching a younger team, Fulk said it takes a bit longer to learn the players’ strengths and weaknesses, along with what they may need to learn fundamentally within the game.
Because they’ve had limited time in the junior varsity system, the first few weeks of a player’s freshman season at the varsity level can be a major adjustment for all involved.
“It’s been very eye-opening to see the game move at such a fast pace,” Runion said. “Having a lot of older girls that have my back and are there to push me through and guide me through is key. My coaches push me to be the best player I can be. It’s just amazing.”
With a winning record through its first 10 games and district play on the horizon, there’s no doubt Broadway has exceeded expectations early on this season and surprised some folks.
And although Fulk’s roster of young talent certainly has him excited for the future, that doesn’t take away from what he and the Gobblers are hoping to accomplish now.
“Culture change is hard,” Fulk said. “It really is. It certainly makes it easier with a younger group. This isn’t by design, but it certainly does make it easier to adjust and change the culture with a younger group. The biggest thing is just the mentality of the girls and their willingness to buy in. That’s what has helped us a lot.”
