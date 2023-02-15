Young Hornets Proving They're Ahead Of The Curve

FISHERSVILLE — It’s still a mystery how Jackie Bryan can hold a practice when school is out with so many players unable to drive.
But despite their inexperience on the area roads, the Wilson Memorial youngsters have cruised through the Shenandoah District this season.
“It’s always special to have a winning season,” said Bryan, the longtime area coach who has been leading Wilson on the sidelines for quite some time. “However, this season has been especially so because no one expected it from us. I think the girls didn’t even expect it from themselves. We told them to keep working to get better, and they would emerge at the top in the end. It was hard to see in the beginning because we played a pretty tough schedule, but they ultimately persevered.”
The Hornets feature just one senior in guard Laci Norman, who plays as big of a role as any player on the team with her leadership and toughness.
But while Norman is a polished veteran familiar with what it takes to be successful at this level, the rest of the roster is filled with inexperience.
“This season has been a very special season for me, especially with the team we have,” Norman said. “We have a young team, and I instantly clicked with all of them. Sometimes it’s hard being the only senior, but my teammates and coaches have made this season so memorable.”
There are two juniors on the roster — guard Elise Bradley and forward Aaliyah Taylor — but sophomores and freshmen dominate the minutes.
Asia Knight is a big-time sophomore expected to be a foundation for the future of the Hornets program, while CC Robinson, who shined last year as a freshman, has the potential to be one of the area’s top players and is a double-double machine.
“After graduating three starters at the end of last season, several of us have had to step up,” Robinson said.
Two other sophomores are seeing minutes for Wilson, too, in Taylor Hutchinson and Sabrina Reeves, along with a trio of talented freshmen in Kayleigh Coffey, Kelsey Payne, and Avery Abshire.
Coffey and Payne have had big games at times for the Hornets and proven they are ready to produce at the varsity level regardless of age.
Despite all that youth, Wilson went 16-6 this season and earned the title of Shenandoah District co-champions with Fort Defiance. The Hornets host Brookville in the first round of the Region 3C tournament on Friday.
“I think our team has grown a lot over the season,” Norman said. “Going into this year, I knew it was going to be hard, especially since we were so young and had lost a lot of great players. Everyone has stepped into their roles and done a great job, and we have had an amazing season.”
Bryan has had several successful teams during her tenure at Wilson, and that history is part of the reason why this year’s young squad has thrived.
Lexi Deffenbaugh Ramsey, a former WMHS and Eastern Mennonite University point guard, Sarah and Jordan Sondrol, a pair of former Wilson and Shenandoah University forwards, and Bryan’s longtime assistant and friend, Becky Burns, have all come onto the staff as assistant coaches.
The result has been the entire program being in sync and a family-like atmosphere created, resembling the program’s previous teams.
“One thing that has really rejuvenated me this season is the addition of former players to my coaching staff,” Bryan said about the quartet.
Norman, the lone senior, has served as a leader for Wilson, and Bryan didn’t overlook her efforts when praising her team as a whole.
She said there’s no doubt that this year’s success was only possible with Norman, who also won a district title in 2021 as a sophomore.
“She played varsity as a freshman and knows what it is like to be a young player in the Lady Hornets basketball program,” Bryan said. “This went a long way helping the young players succeed this year.”
Daily carpools may be necessary for a young team, but operating efficiently in the Shenandoah District was easy for those same Hornets.
And now, as the postseason begins, Bryan said her Wilson Memorial squad is eager to go on one last ride.
“My favorite part of coaching is working to develop young talent and bringing groups together as a unit,” Bryan said. “These girls have certainly done that. I am so proud of how these girls have worked through adversity this year to finish strong.”
