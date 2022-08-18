FORT DEFIANCE — There's a renewed sense of energy coming from a batch of fresh faces within the Fort Defiance football program early on this preseason.
“A lot of these young kids have a lot of heart," Indians senior linebacker and tight end Noah Michael said. "They just really want to win.”
Fort went just 1-9 a year ago with its lone win coming in a 17-16 upset of Rockbridge County at home on Sept. 24, but showed promise down the stretch.
Although the Indians still suffered five straight losses by 14 or more points to end the year, the fact that they did so with a handful of freshmen on the field was big.
“It started with the tail end of last year," veteran Fort Defiance head coach Dane Rolfe said. "I know the record doesn’t show, but we played better and better and better. Then, the offseason led to a good summer and into training camp so far.”
There was no team in the Shenandoah Valley that played more freshmen on the varsity level than the Indians did last year and it showed on the scoreboard.
Fort averaged just 9.8 points per game last season. Defensively, they gave up 41.3 points per contest and allowed more than 40 points in eight of 10 games.
“The big thing, especially when you play as many young kids as we did, is they got to see how fast the game is," said Rolfe, who is in his 14th season at Fort. "It’s like going from Little League to JV football, JV to varsity. The game just speeds up and picks up. Last year was about the kids learning how much faster the game is going to be played. Hopefully, it slows down for them this year.”
The Indians haven't been to the playoffs since 2012 and after going through a rough stretch where they lost 25 straight from 2014-2017, the team put together back-to-back 5-5 seasons in 2018 and 2019 to gain some momentum.
Once COVID-19 hit, however, numbers went down for Fort — like many of the programs in the area — and it resulted in a 1-5 six-game spring season in 2021, followed by a shorter-than-usual turnaround to last year's campaign.
“We learned a lot, that we don’t just need 11 guys on the team," Indians senior linebacker and fullback Dante Mazariegos said. "It takes everyone committed to driving, getting better and winning. More guys came out and the guys have gotten better. We’re just pushing each other constantly to get better.”
The Indians certainly will have a hard time replacing arguably their top two players in Riley Miller and Alex Guerrero from a year ago, but this team still returns key players at almost every position on the field from last season.
What's even more impressive about the experience returning for Fort is that the players are still young after playing as freshmen on the varsity level in 2021.
“Over the last three years, this is the best I’ve seen it and the most guys we’ve had out there," said Fort senior defensive tackle Seamus Chappell, who is returning to the sport after a year off. "We’ve got enough guys to rotate, guys trying new things.”
With all five starters back on the offensive line, the Indians are seeking to score more points this season and know that it will all start in the trenches.
Especially early in the season, Rolfe said his team will lean on the big guys up front.
“This group right here, it’s a lot harder [on the defense] than it has been in the past," Chappell said about the offensive line unit. "The returning guys are all coaching up the younger ones and they have a lot of mass. We have enough bodies and experience out here that it looks promising.”
The enthusiasm around the Fort Defiance program is trending in the right direction, according to players and coaches, and a belief is starting to form.
“I’ve seen a huge step," Mazariegos said. "We’ve come together and have a better chemistry. Everyone seems to have gotten faster, stronger.”
Mazariegos said it is important for him, personally, to get back to a winning season this year as a senior in order to leave a lasting legacy with the team.
And while he and his older teammates are doing everything they can to make that happen, they said they couldn't help but praise the younger ones as well.
“A lot of the young kids bring the energy," Michael said. "They want to win. The older guys are here and want to win, but the young guys have a lot of heart.”
