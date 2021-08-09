FORT DEFIANCE — Perhaps those long days in the August heat, filled with handmade lunches and the dirty stench of a high school locker room are less than desirable for the players taking part these next couple of weeks.
But for veteran Fort Defiance coach Dan Rolfe, it's exactly how it should be.
“As a coach, this feels like it should," the 12th-year Indians football coach said last week on the first day of training camp. "The hardest part of the spring season was you had 10 practices and you were throwing the kids to the wolves. For me, I enjoy the teaching. This feels like we’re back to the way it should be.”
Fort is coming off a disappointing 1-5 campaign in the shortened six-game spring season, and will have one of the youngest rosters in the Shenandoah District this fall.
Despite that inexperience and the lack of success on the field last season, however, Rolfe and his coaching staff have found reason for optimism.
“We really got in the weight room," Indians senior quarterback Shannon Knicely said. "We have a lot of young people, so we need to step up and give them a role model. There’s a lot of young guys that have really showed up.”
Under Rolfe, Fort has become a consistent program that has been in the playoffs or right on the cusp almost every season since he took over in 2010.
But with just 10 preseason practices in the spring and no scrimmages, the Indians never got into a sync and it resulted in just one win in 2020.
“If you think about it, you get two opportunities where it’s a game-like situation and you can teach kids," Rolfe said about the importance of preseason scrimmages. "When you get in a season and the games get rolling, it’s almost more about preparation and it changes each week and all that. I love scrimmages because it gives you an opportunity to let the kids go out without that added pressure. I think that’s really important, especially for younger kids.”
Junior linebacker Riley Miller is one of the brightest returners for the Indians after a breakout sophomore campaign and he's accepted the responsibility.
“We’re all excited," Miller said. "There’s a lot of young kids, but we’re ready to get after it and get them going. It’s a lot different than other years. There’s no one above me anymore. I had to take on a pretty big leadership role this year.”
Knicely and Miller both said they expect an improved Fort team this fall.
“We’re getting a lot more preparation time, so I think you’ll see better play," Knicely said. "We need a lot of the young guys to step up and fill those holes."
As players continue to go through practice these next two weeks, there will undoubtedly be times where frustration boils over in the summer heat.
But Rolfe has witnessed what those moments can do for a team in the long term.
And with a young squad desperate to get the program turned back around, he's using every moment as a teachable one as the Indians prepare for Week 1.
“With a veteran group, you’re almost on auto-pilot," Rolfe said. "It can be easier and harder at the same time. With a younger group, it’s basics, basics, basics, basics. Sometimes, as a coach, it’s hard because you feel like you’re beating your head against the wall. But, you know that if you do that, you might be able to progress later in the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.