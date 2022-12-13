Thrown into the mix just weeks before the start of the regular season and with an interim label accompanying his name on the roster, Clay Harris had to adjust.
The former Fort Defiance point guard was supposed to simply be the Turner Ashby boys basketball JV coach last year, but was named the varsity interim head coach unexpectedly.
As a result, there wasn’t much time to gel. There weren’t many preseason meetings.
More than all of that, Harris didn’t even have time to implement any of his own ideas.
“I feel a lot more comfortable,” Harris said on Monday. “It was nice to have an offseason to work with these guys. I’ve got better relationships and it’s just been a lot smoother.”
After helping the Knights reach the Region 3C tournament and win a first-round playoff game under difficult circumstances, TA athletic director Donnie Coleman took off the interim label from Harris’ name and officially named him the program’s varsity head coach.
Now, the well-respected second-year man is hoping to build the program into his own.
“Our team is very young,” Knights forward Nolan Bailey said. “That’s one thing we kind of have to overcome. We’re very young, but we’re willing to put in the work to get wins. I think we realized during the Fort game that we have to work for everything to get a win. We can’t slack off. I feel good about the team. We have some good young players. I’m excited.”
The Knights are one of the youngest teams in the Valley District this season and it has shown early on with the team dropping five of its first six games to open the year.
But even though TA sits at an ugly 1-5 record, that doesn’t tell the entire story.
Out of the Knights’ five losses, four have been by 10 points or less. TA lost by 13 in the opener to Staunton and blew a 15-point halftime lead in a 10-point loss to Fort Defiance.
Since then, the Knights have lost by six to Page County, by seven to Waynesboro and by five to William Monroe with a one-point victory over Luray squeezed in there.
“We’ve kind of worked the nerves out, the excitement of being back on the court,” said Bailey, who has been the team’s best player. “We’re able to just play now. Overall, we were maybe a little uneasy but we’ve settled in and are finding a rhythm. We had a rough start, but we’re continuing to turn it around. I think we’ve taken a big step toward doing that.”
Grayson Smith, a baseball standout, came back out to the basketball squad this year and is the team’s only senior as the Turner Ashby roster features five sophomores and a freshman.
That freshman is 5-foot-10 guard Solomon Shifflett, who is currently sidelined with an injury but expected to be a big-time contributor whenever he returns to the court for the Knights.
Alongside sophomore guard Beau Baylor and with the versatile Bailey in the low post, the TA coaching staff is optimistic that they can get things turned around in the weeks ahead.
“Coach has changed my role a lot,” said Baylor, who played key minutes last year as a freshman. “I've gone from a role player to a focal point on offense and defense. Coach Harris also has made it clear he expects me to be a good leader for everyone on our team.”
For a young team like TA, even sophomores like Baylor, who has varsity experience, can play a key role as a leader and display how to do things the right way with their actions.
With five losses in six games, the Knights are certainly focused on doing just that.
“We have to play a full game and trust in our system and in each other,” Baylor said. “We will have to have everyone contributing on both sides of the ball.”
Last year brought unique circumstances to the start of Harris’ coaching career, but it was a season in which he was able to learn quite a bit and establish what he wanted to change.
Now, entering his second season and with the pressure of the interim label now removed, he’s got a group of talented youngsters in his program hoping to help him rebuild.
“I think we’ve been improving every game,” Harris said. “One thing that we’re preaching to our kids is that we need to trust each other. We’re doing a better job of sharing the basketball and trusting each other and trusting the system. The kids are buying into what we’re doing and we’ve been in every ball game. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
