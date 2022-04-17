BRIDGEWATER — Long before she ever stepped foot inside the halls of Turner Ashby High School, freshman Reaghan Warner witnessed the historic success and the reputation the school's softball team had built around the area.
There's an expectation when you play for the Knights, Warner said. So when you finally get that opportunity to put on the silver and black jersey and represent the Class 3 power from Bridgewater, you better be ready to take advantage.
“Every time you put your cleats on and know you’re playing for Turner Ashby softball, it’s always an honor," Warner said. "We all come together as a team really well. We put aside our differences and all use our strengths together. We all have one goal. That's the biggest key to all of the success we've had."
With the guidance of three senior leaders in Makenzie Cyzick, Sydney Lyons and Taylor Adams, the underclassmen have been able to adjust quickly to the varsity game and coming up big for the Knights.
Sure, things haven't been perfect for TA. The Knights dropped back-to-back non-district games against Fort Defiance and William Monroe last week before bouncing back and getting a big Valley District rivalry win over Broadway on Friday in Bridgewater.
But the Knights, sitting at 8-3 overall, have emerged as a legitimate contender in the district and have given Region 3C contender Fort, which is loaded with senior leadership across the board, tight games in both meetings this season.
“The key for us is we have senior leadership," Turner Ashby coach Clint Curry said. "Our seniors really take time with the underclassmen. It’s almost like they’re a coach themselves. They’ll stop what they’re doing and walk a young kid through it. I’ve noticed the girls are really receptive to that. They love it.”
There are three freshmen on the Turner Ashby roster in Reaghan Warner, Elyanna Rogers and Molly Griffin. Sophomores Haley Lambert, Kendall Simmers, Lily Moyers, Avery McCoy and Harleigh Propst all play major roles, too, along with juniors Katelyn Nazelrod and Eva Ochoa.
The Knights JV team, meanwhile, is also a talented group, according to Curry.
“I see good things here in the future at TA, but I’m never satisfied," Curry said. "I always see room for improvement. No matter how good we get, how well we’re playing — it’s never good enough. We can be happy with today’s success, but not satisfied. The day we’re satisfied, that’s when you quit improving.”
Simmers came up to the varsity squad a year ago and immediately made an impact, emerging as one of the area's top young talents and a college prospect.
But even the versatile infielder admitted there are some differences between the JV and varsity level that you won't really get a hang of until you play a game.
“I’d say the biggest difference is just always having to keep that focus, keep that intensity all seven innings," Simmers said. "It’s never a guarantee to win a game, especially around here. You have to bring your 'A' game every night."
Warner and Rogers are both learning that lesson now, despite having plenty of experience playing with older players through travel tournaments over the years.
“The team welcomed me," Warner said. "These older girls put my age difference aside and welcomed me as a senior from the beginning. They don’t care about your grade. The coaches are very welcoming. … The [seniors are] amazing leaders. Anything you do, they’re always there and always lending a hand. They always make sure you’re in the right spot and where you need to be.”
The soft-spoken Rogers admitted she still has some nerves when she takes the field for the Knights, but has tried to take in everything the coaches preach.
Whether its discipline at the plate or patience in the field, Rogers has improved week after week for the Knights and it paid off recently with a seven-RBI game.
“It’s been a little nerve-racking, but I’m excited to play," Rogers said. "I always have new stuff to learn. We’re always getting better. We work hard, play hard."
Moyers, Simmers, Lambert and others were the freshmen making a splash a year ago and it put the realization that Turner Ashby wasn't in a rebuild — instead, it's more like a reload — into focus pretty quickly for area teams.
Now, those freshmen are sophomores and there's a new class of first-year players taking the field with success this season for the young Knights.
And despite the inexperience, Curry said that same expectation has remained.
“They’re a pretty mature group," Curry said. "For the most part, these girls have played ball their entire life. They’ve played in big travel ball tournaments, played a lot of places. They know how to handle just about any situation. We just want them to let the game come to them and not force anything. Once they get that mindset, they’re tough. These girls can play, man.”
