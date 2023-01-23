Young Knights Proving The Future Is Now

BRIDGEWATER — It was a vision that Brynne Gerber started having early in her varsity career.
As a freshman, the 5-foot-9 guard played on the Turner Ashby girls basketball varsity squad and had an immediate impact as one of several up-and-coming standouts for the team.
Although there was a learning curve that Gerber and her teammates still had to go through, she said she started to see the potential for something special down the line with that core group.
"I've always thought that our class had so much potential," Gerber said. "Since we've been playing on the varsity so long, it definitely helps improve that potential. We've been playing together so long. We know each other's strengths and weaknesses. That really helps us out."
The Knights are coming off a 53-50 loss to perennial state power and Rockingham County rival Spotswood in Penn Laird, but it was a performance the team can build on moving forward.
TA doesn't have a single senior on its roster this season and features five freshmen, but it still sits at 12-4 through its first 16 games.
There are no sophomores, but six juniors all have significant experience.
"It's been really exciting," said Knights junior guard Kendall Simmers, a standout in softball and strong 3-point shooter on the hardwood. "Having the young girls in here, it's been refreshing almost. We have new faces and new players, and it's been great. We all get along so well. We clicked immediately."
Under veteran head coach Rob Lovell, the young TA squad has taken another step forward.
The current junior class learned from former standouts Leah Kiracofe, Addie Riner, Becca Shiflet, and others during their freshmen season, and now they're paying it forward.
"For us, it's about the communication level," junior guard Samantha Whetzel said. "It took them a little bit to feel comfortable with communicating. Once that happened, we all connected."
There's plenty of balance for Turner Ashby, with nine players averaging at least two points per game, including junior Raevin Washington at 11.6 and Simmers with 9.6 per game.
Gerber, averaging 8.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.5 assists herself, said the balance the Knights play with is one of the biggest reasons the team has found more consistent success.
"We're really good about knowing who is playing good this game and seeing that," Gerber said. "We see that as a strength and then we use that to succeed."
Although the juniors have been tremendous in Simmers, Washington, Gerber, Whetzel, Elizabeth Smith, and Acadia Bowen, the Turner Ashby first-year players must be noticed too.
Maisy Miller, Ava Myers, Kendall Conley, Rowen Smith, and Kyleigh Knight have all stepped up.
"Finding whoever is hot that night," Simmers said, is vital. "Any of us can do it, but we're so versatile that it just depends on who is hot that night. We always have a game plan going in, but if somebody hits a couple shots and it goes that way, we have no problem adjusting that way."
Despite a recent loss, optimism remains for a TA team still in the thick of the Valley District hunt.
Even beyond that, the Knights have a legitimate shot at another deep postseason run.
"I definitely think the confidence has grown a good bit throughout the year, especially with the younger girls," Simmers said. "They hadn't really experienced it yet, so it was a brand new thing for them. We had success , for the most part,the past two years, but I think all of our confidence has grown just knowing it's a possibility."
For Lovell, coaching a team with so much youth could be exhausting.
But contrary to that, he said it's been refreshing to be around a group so eager to win.
"They've been a lot of fun to be around," Lovell said. "We try to give them opportunities off the court and out of school to keep developing that bond. … They have some good positive role models and mentors. They're a good, hard-working, coachable bunch of kids. They've been a real pleasure to work with."
The players said that the winning culture the Knights are building is no coincidence.
The group started playing together quite some time ago, and success always followed.
And that's why players like Gerber and Simmers have envisioned these results for quite some time.
“We’ve been having success since fifth grade together," Simmers said. "We’ve just came up that way.”
