BRIDGEWATER — Three years ago, as former Turner Ashby standouts like Jessie Knight, Grant Swinehart and C.J. Haskins stood under the lights of Williams Stadium in Lynchburg following a season-ending loss to Liberty Christian Academy, folks in the stands remained positive about the future of the program.
That season, the Knights got to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and made the first postseason appearance under former head coach Chris Fraser. And while that senior class played a pivotal role in that, the sophomores were impressive.
Fast forward two seasons and in 2021, those sophomores were suddenly seniors and the result was TA winning the Valley District for the first time since 2001.
Now, though? There's a similar feeling around the Turner Ashby football program as promising batch of young talent now steps into key roles and Scott Turner, after just one year as the coach at East Rockingham, returns to his alma mater as the head coach.
“They’re ready to go, ready to step into that spot that the seniors from last year left," Knights senior lineman Kevin Knight said. "They’re going to step up and help the team and hopefully play well.”
The Knights lost an abundance of talent from last year, especially at the skill positions with running backs/defensive backs Sam Shickel and Jalin Quintanilla, quarterback/defensive back Cole Hoover and linebacker/receiver Dylan Eppard among a large group of seniors that left a lasting legacy with the program gone to graduation.
But under Turner, the program is ready to turn the page with some key pieces that played as underclassmen a year ago along with players that have been waiting in the wings for several years now, hoping for their chance to shine on the field.
“We’ve got a pretty good chance to go far," Turner Ashby running back/safety Austin Cassarrubias said. "Ideally, we would want to. With several players returning, I think we’ll be fine. We’ve got a lot of people wanting to step up and play.”
Beau Baylor is a key returner on the defensive side of the football after seeing valuable time as a freshman a year ago while Micah Shank showed flashes as a two-way player for the Knights and could be a breakout player to watch this season with a unique combinations of speed and athleticism.
There are several other key players returning as well, including Greyson Huffman, Cassarrubias and Knight, as the team hopes to once again contend for a district title.
“To me, they’re all new faces," Turner said. "A lot of these guys that are stepping in this year have put a lot of time into it and they’re ready for their opportunity.”
Three years ago, as folks talked about the promise of the sophomore class that year, it was undeniable just how much the likes of Jessie Knight, Swinehart and Haskins had helped inspire that group with their leadership on, and off, the field.
Kevin Knight, one of the few seniors for TA, said that's part of his motivation this season.
“I’m trying to help out a lot," Knight said. "I’m a senior now, so I’m trying to push the younger ones to get where I’m at today and just push them the best I can.”
Fresh off its first district crown since 2001, the Knights look a bit different on paper.
But with a renewed sense of energy under their energetic head coach, a winning mentality instilled and some young pieces eager for opportunity, the expectation around Bridgewater is that this team is capable of making a similar run again.
“The young guys always want to come out here and work," Cassrrubias said. "They work as hard as anybody else. They want to start, want the chance to lead. We’ve got a great future.”
