Young Streaks Proud Of Growth This Season

There’s a saying about teams that don’t rebuild but reload.
And while on paper, it may appear Harrisonburg is stuck in a rebuilding situation after the season it just completed, those inside the program believe a reload is on its way.
“This program brings a lot of excitement,” Blue Streaks junior standout Timberlyn Moore said. “The varsity team cannot wait for next year to come to be able to build that chemistry with the future players. Even though this season had many challenges, I am extremely proud of everyone individually for pushing themselves past the limits.”
Harrisonburg finished the season with a 2-20 overall record, a blowout loss to William Fleming in the opening round of the Region 5D playoffs, and lost eight straight games by 40 or more points to open up the second season under head coach Tracy Harding.
And although the Streaks certainly wish they would have kept games a little tighter and been more competitive early on, they said they saw progress as the year went along.
“We’ve seen growth from our girls both individually and as a team throughout the season,” said Harding, a longtime coach on the area basketball scene. “We only have one player with any varsity playing experience, so they had to come together and play as a team despite their youth. We’ve spent time every day working on their individual skills and have seen improvements in all of them. For some of them, it’s their shooting. For others, it’s their ball handling. We established individual and team goals throughout the season and have been pleased with their progress towards those goals. We had to often remind them that the scoreboard doesn’t always reflect progress.”
Oddly enough, Harrisonburg didn’t finish last in the Valley District this year.
The Blue Streaks swept the season series from Rockbridge County — their only two wins of the year — earning their first victory on Jan. 6 and following it up with a convincing 15-pound drubbing less than two weeks later on the Wildcats’ home court.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth in our hustle and perseverance as the season has gone on, despite what the scoreboard says at the end of the games,” HHS sophomore McKenna Dayton said. “A lot of teams have been playing together since they were young. I’m proud of the way we built chemistry as we go even after starting a few steps behind.”
Last year, in its first season coached by Harding after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, a late run took Harrisonburg to the Region 5D semifinals.
But that 14-9 squad is in the past, and so are the contributions of last year’s big-time senior class in Mariah Cain, Jay Garcia, Maribel Tirado, Ellie Muncy and Maya Waid.
“Our program is in a good place,” Harding said. “We’ve bounced back from the COVID year when we weren’t allowed to play or practice. We have good kids willing to work to keep our program moving and an excellent coaching staff that cares about the girls.”
The Streaks featured just one senior this season in forward Jaiden Lemon.
Although there’s no doubt the team wishes they could have given her a better final year in the win-loss column, they said her leadership would have an impact for years to come.
“One of our seniors, Jaiden Lemon, has provided us with great leadership,” Moore said. “She is always pushing us past our limits and never giving up on and off the court.”
Harding also credited Moore and Dayton for their leadership, despite being a sophomore and a junior, respectively, as both played significant roles this year.
Dayton, also a softball standout at HHS, moved to the point guard position away from her natural spot at shooting guard, and Harding praised her for that selflessness.
Meanwhile, Moore is someone Harding called “our most fearless player” and has the type of confidence on the court that can lead to big-time scoring outputs.
Going out on the court to the best of my ability and seeing the progress that I’ve made throughout the season has made me proud and pushed me more,” Moore said.
The JV program at HHS went 17-5 this season, defeating every Class 5 opponent.
After the varsity squad took its lumps against those same schools throughout its non-district slate, those results from the future Blue Streaks bring optimism.
“A lot of the varsity team this year has discussed what impact the current and upcoming JV players could make in the next few seasons,” Dayton said. “We are all very excited to play with them next year and build chemistry throughout the offseason.”
This year may appear to have been a dud for those outside the Harrisonburg program.
But those spending time on Roger Bergey Court daily throughout the season, talking on long bus rides around the state to Class 5 schools, and spending those extra hours watching the film at home or in the classroom, know how close a turnaround is.
And that’s why the Streaks are hopeful a reload, not a rebuild, is well on its way.
“There is lot of excitement in our program about the future,” Harding said. “They have bought into our program, and are starting to understand what it takes to be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.