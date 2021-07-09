Editor’s note: We have begun a new series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming area prep athletes to watch for during the 2021-22 academic year. The seventh installment takes a look at softball
The future is as bright as ever for area softball.
Despite the loss of the Page County duo of Taylor Hankins (James Madison) and Maddie Gordon (Penn State) to graduation, the local talent level is high.
There's a Division I commit at Fort Defiance, a number of other Panthers players that can play at the next level and underclassmen across the Valley District that will continue to grow into college prospects of their own in coming years.
After a couple of years filled with some parity, the sport is back on the rise.
Let's take a look at some of the up-and-coming names to watch for:
Lindsay Atkins, Senior, Fort Defiance
The talented outfielder had some clutch hitting for the Indians during their postseason run and continues to elevate her game each season.
Madison Arbaugh, Junior, East Rockingham
As another talented underclassmen for the Eagles, the pitcher was consistently impressive in her debut season and will continue to improve this year.
Lilian Berry, Senior, Fort Defiance
The Oregon State commit did it all for the Indians during a run to the Region 3C championship game and will be the area's top player this upcoming season.
Elizabeth Blatz, Senior, Spotswood
The veteran catcher continues to improve behind the plate and will be relied on heavily to bring leadership for a young and inexperienced Spotswood team.
Marina Carter, Sophomore, Broadway
After an impressive debut season as a freshman on the varsity level, the infielder could emerge as one of Broadway's best overall players this season.
Emma Cude, Junior, East Rockingham
The talented catcher quickly made a splash in her first season on the varsity level and could emerge as one of the Bull Run District's top players this year.
Makenzie Cyzick, Senior, Turner Ashby
The experienced veteran brings poise and leadership to the Knights, but is also one of the area's top third basemen and adds depth to the pitching staff.
McKenna Dayton, Freshman, Harrisonburg
The youngster is one of the top prospects in the area for the upcoming season and should provide an immediate boost at the varsity level for Harisonburg.
Kirsten Hensley, Senior, Page County
The talented catcher is impressive behind the plate and had some big-time hits as a junior, which should propel her into a major role during her senior year.
Ashlyn Herring, Junior, East Rockingham
The sophomore campaign for the second baseman was impressive, but Herring is expected to grow into an even bigger role for the young Eagles this season.
Camryn Johnson, Sophomore, Harrisonburg
As another talented underclassman with varsity experience, Johnson will see time at third base and as a utility player for the young Blue Streaks this year.
Serenity King, Junior, Broadway
The pitcher and outfielder had several impressive outings last year as a sophomore and will take on an increased role at both positions this season.
Aliza Lokey, Senior, Broadway
The multi-sport athlete brings quickness and speed to the outfield and consistency at the plate as one of Broadway's most experienced players.
Marissa Monger, Senior, Page County
As a talented middle infielder for the Panthers, the senior will emerge as one of Page County's best players on the field this season and a leader off of it.
Brooke Morris, Junior, Spotswood
The versatile outfielder and pitcher saw time at both positions, but may be expected to do a bit more this season with the loss of so many seniors.
Lily Moyers, Sophomore, Turner Ashby
The standout pitcher was solid throughout her entire debut season and will continue to emerge as one of the area's top pitchers this year as a sophomore.
Kiersten Ransome, Senior, Fort Defiance
The versatile multi-sport athlete does a little bit of everything on the field for Fort Defiance and brings an energy to the team that is unmatched by most.
Kendall Simmers, Sophomore, Turner Ashby
The sophomore shortstop was as impressive as any in her freshman debut and is a big-time college recruit as she enters a pivotal year for her development.
Ashlyn Smiley, Sophomore, Harrisonburg
The standout pitcher had a solid overall freshman season and should help the young Blue Streaks seek a turnaround this year.
Taylor Umberger, Senior, Page County
As an experienced veteran and one of the top athletes at Page County High School, the senior will play a key role in the outfield for the Panthers.
Taelor Ware, Sophomore, Spotswood
The pitcher and infielder was as impressive as any during her freshman debut, but will take on a major role increase with the loss of senior Kaitlyn Fletcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.