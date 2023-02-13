Young Trailblazers All Grown Up As Postseason Nears

PENN LAIRD — It’s not often that Spotswood finds itself as the underdog on the area girls basketball scene, especially in the past 10 years.
But last year, with a roster as inexperienced as any veteran head coach Chris Dodson had coached during his time with the Trailblazers, there were numerous growing pains throughout the season.
By year’s end, Spotswood looked like its usual self, winning the Valley District and Region 3C titles and reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 state semifinals for a fourth consecutive season.
Despite coming short of bringing home a third state title in four years, the ending to the 2022-23 season provided a glimpse at what could come.
“I was really happy with where we finished the season [last year],” Dodson said earlier this year. “Every coach wants a chance to get the most out of their team. I felt like, even though a state championship wasn’t the most, we got the most out of what we had last year. And we improved and got better, and that’s been evident this year. “
With a Valley District “Showcase” game against Turner Ashby on Tuesday before opening the Region 3C tournament as one of the top seeds early next week, the Trailblazers are clicking.
Spotswood has won six of seven and 11 of its last 13, with its only losses coming against non-district powerhouses Briar Woods and Carroll County.
Led by Virginia Commonwealth signee Zoli Khalil, a 6-foot-1 senior wing, Spotswood is 18-4 and considered a legit contender at the Class 3 level.
“Each person has stepped up to different roles in different games,” said Brooke Morris, a 5-foot-5 senior guard that has verbally committed to Eastern Mennonite. “It’s not just one person doing it. The whole team is regularly contributing.”
That’s arguably the most significant difference between last year’s squad and this season for the Trailblazers.
While depth was an issue last season, with Dodson only able to go two or three players into his bench and having to leave multiple starters in for lengthy periods, Spotswood is now loaded with talent.
“We really had to stick with just one point guard and focus on Zoli getting a pile of points,” Dodson said about last season’s postseason run with his young team. “She’s still getting a lot of points, but there are so many more pieces involved with what we’re doing. Really, we’re a solid 10 [players] deep. We’re two, or three deep at every position. We’re able to get players off the floor and give breaks. It’s allowed us to be a lot more fresh.”
Khalil, Morris, Aspen Jones, and Braxen Jones are the lone seniors on the team, and while they all play vital roles, the youngsters are impressive.
Madison Doss and Riley Joyner are a pair of sophomores who have grown up quickly in their second year on the varsity level, while juniors Molly Grefe and Hailey Jones have also matured.
Sadie Mayhew, a soccer standout for Spotswood, is also a sophomore on the basketball team, while freshmen Alana Taylor and Alana Fisher have proven they will be a force for years to come.
Dodson said the squad’s collective improvement is due to the progress it witnessed last February.
“They saw the growth that led into the summer, and it led them to putting a ton of time in,” Dodson said. “They put the work in during summer and took it seriously, and it showed so far this year.”
The Trailblazers, like any powerhouse team in sports, take an underdog approach mentally despite whether it remains factual on the court.
That mentality isn’t something unique to good teams, but Spotswood hasn’t dealt with being overlooked or not expected to achieve often.
And after one year of being overlooked en route to a VHSL Class 3 state semifinal run, teams around the states have learned not to do so again.
“We all get along fairly well,” Taylor said. “We all work as a team; all work together. Everything we do is together. Nothing is about me. Spotswood is who we are as a group, and it’s what we play for. It’s never about any one person.”
