PENN LAIRD — Even through the back-and-forth banter from the two student sections and the trash talk that followed in the handshake line, there was a sense of appreciation following the game.
“This game is about respect,” Spotswood veteran boys basketball coach Chad Edwards said.
The Trailblazers put together their best performance of the season, led by senior Carmelo Pacheco, to roll to a 76-53 rout of non-district rival East Rockingham in a game in Penn Laird on Thursday.
The victory snapped a five-game losing streak against the Eagles for Pacheco and Spotswood.
“It means a lot,” said Pacheco, who had 16 second-half points. “We both respect each other’s programs and Coach Keyes does a good job with his group. We paid attention to the game plan and executed. We got the win and it means a lot to me and everyone else in the Spotswood community.”
After a fourth-quarter rally came up short in a three-point loss at East Rockingham a week before, the Trailblazers were much more sharp on Thursday with a balanced, physical approach.
“To be honest, it was the same game plan as a week ago,” Edwards said. “What you saw tonight is a young team that executed a little bit better. I truly believed in what we were trying to do. We weren’t really changing what we do, we just needed to do it better. I thought we did tonight.”
Spotswood disrupted Eagles standout Tyler Nickel, a North Carolina signee, in the first contest but he still went off for 33 points. He had 29 on Thursday, but his supporting cast wasn’t as strong.
“I thought they outcoached us, outplayed us from start to finish,” East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes said. “It was a great plan. Guys were tight, not confident. We just struggled to make plays.”
The Eagles battled to a one-point deficit at half, but the Trailblazers used a big third quarter that included plays from Carmelo and Camryn Pacheco, Ben Bellamy, Rayne Dean and others.
Seven different players reached the scoring column for Spotswood with four in double figures.
“We have a group of kids that has invested a lot in basketball and who enjoy being in the gym,” Edwards said. “They aren’t jealous of each other. Our best teams hold those things true. We’re young, but we’re a group that cares. That investment makes my job way easier as a coach.”
The Trailblazers opened up the lead to 13 by the end of the third and never looked back from there.
“In the first half, I trusted my teammates because I wasn’t getting the looks I wanted,” Carmelo Pacheco said. “At halftime, we talked about getting me in a groove. I made some backdoor cuts, they found me and that’s basically what got me going.”
Dean finished with 15 points for Spotswood (3-2) while Jackson Li had 13, Camryn Pacheco had 10 and Bellamy added nine. Jonathan Harding also chipped in for the Trailblazers with six points.
“This is one of his best teams,” Keyes said. “They’re very balanced. They’ll be a handful, for sure.”
Nickel was the lone double-digit scorer for East Rock with 29 while Cooper Keyes and Jayden Hicks had seven apiece. The Eagles (1-1) have only played two games — both against the rival Trailblazers.
“This is our second game,” Carey Keyes said. “It’s tough. We need to learn from this.”
As the Spotswood fans stormed the court and the banter between the crowds died down, Edwards couldn’t help but acknowledge what a win like this could mean for his young squad this season.
And the reason it means so much to both Edwards, and the Eagles, is one primary reason.
“Respect,” Edwards said. “I root for them every night except twice a year. [Nickel is] one of the best high school players in the history of the Shenandoah Valley. You know you beat a darn good coach, a darn good player. That’s the reason it means a lot.”
East Rockingham 13 13 16 11 — 53
Spotswood 13 15 27 21 — 76
EAST ROCKINGHAM (53) — Williams 1 1-2 3, Austin III 1 0-0 2, Keyes 1 4-5 7, Nickel 10 7-12 29, Shifflett 1 0-2 3, Landes 0 2-2 2, Joyner 0 0-0 0, Meadows 0 0-0 0, Hicks 2 3-5 7. Totals 16 17-28 53.
SPOTSWOOD (76) — Car. Pacheco 8 4-4 21, Bellamy 4 0-0 9, Cam. Pacheco 5 0-0 10, Li 4 2-2 13, Graves 0 0-0 0, Harding 3 0-0 6, Craig 0 2-2 2, Webb 0 0-0 0, Dean 6 3-5 15, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 11-13 76.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 4 (Nickel 2, Keyes, Shifflett), Spotswood 5 (Li 3, Car. Pacheco, Bellamy).
