PENN LAIRD — Confrontations in the stands, referee-issued warnings to coaches and big-time shots from key players in late-game situations.
Last week's overtime battle in the Region 3C championship between Spotswood and Fort Defiance, a pair of former Valley District rivals, had all the feels of a mid-2000s showdown.
“Those were the games you wanted to be at," Dodson said of the regional rivalry. "We were playing three times a year in front of a full house [back then], wild atmosphere. It was just chaotic. … Saturday had a lot of those same feelings. It says a whole lot for [Fort] coach [Mike] Gale and the entire culture down there. They are back and they’re excited about something for a good reason.”
Fresh off the high of defeating the experienced Indians in as rowdy of an atmosphere as they've played in all season, the young Trailblazers are now preparing to take on an impressive one-loss Staunton River team in the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls basketball quarterfinals on Friday at 6 p.m. in Penn Laird.
For a Spotswood team that features four freshmen and three sophomores and has only 11 players on its roster — even after pulling up a couple of JV players for the postseason run — last week's win over Fort was a major turning point.
“It was an overtime win and that’s the biggest win you can have in terms of gaining confidence," said SHS junior Zoli Khalil, the Region 3C Player of the Year. "There were players hitting big shots at the end of the game. It was big.”
In her third year at the varsity level, Khalil is one of the most experienced players on the Spotswood roster, along with Kailee Good, Samantha Brady and Brooke Morris.
Although she said she doesn't want her younger teammates to be overwhelmed by the moment on Friday as they enter their first-ever state-tournament game, she insisted it is important to play with a different sense of urgency at this time.
“You definitely have to take it differently because either you win or you go home," said Khalil, who is averaging 25.1 points and 11.1 boards per game. "I’m just explaining to them that this could be our last game of the season. It’s just really big for all of us to understand that and come out and play our best.”
Brooke Morris, a 5-foot-4 junior that has established herself as one of the best 3-point shooters in the area, experienced her first state run last season.
She credited a pair of freshmen, Madison Doss and Riley Joyner, for how they stepped up in the win over the Indians last and said the Trailblazers will need that to continue if they want to keep their season alive.
“We’re definitely excited, I think," Morris said. "Honestly, I don’t think any of us really expected to make it this far, but we’re really glad we have.”
Playing alongside Khalil, who holds multiple Division I offers, Morris has been the perfect piece with averages of 8.7 points and two assists per game this year. She also leads the team with 49 3-pointers made.
“It’s just a mindset I’ve had ever since I was young," Morris said. "I’ve been playing with Zoli since fifth grade. I guess the connection from there has lasted until now."
The Trailblazers came up short of winning their third straight state crown a year ago, falling 65-49 to George Mason in the VHSL Class 3 title game at home.
In that contest, Khalil finished with just two points. She said that performance has stuck with her throughout this season and especially at this time of the year.
“I’ve grown a lot as a player and my mindset — that’s what has grown the most," Khalil said. "Even if people are throwing double teams at me and stuff, I’m still going to be able to score. That’s my goal. In the state championship, I didn’t have a need to score. I’m not going to let that happen again.”
The Trailblazers (17-7) enter the contest with Staunton River on a seven-game winning streak and as winners of 10 of their last 11 overall. The lone loss came in a 56-31 loss to Carroll County on Feb. 5 — a game in which they led at halftime.
Coincidentally, it was Carroll that gave the Golden Eagles (25-1) their first loss of the season with a 65-58 victory in the Region 3D championship last Thursday.
“They just play so dang hard," Dodson said of Staunton River. "They really do. They come out full of energy with a senior-laden team. They put some points up and on defense, they just get up in your face and attack. … You know they’re going to be well-prepared with their coaching staff. We’ll have to use our size.”
Last week's game against Fort Defiance brought out an environment many on the young Spotswood roster hadn't seen at any point in their varsity careers.
But as Dodson sat with his team earlier this week and discussed ways they are different than they were just three or four weeks ago, there was one trend.
"I was honest with them," Dodson said. "I told them, ‘Three weeks ago, you still couldn’t beat a really good team.’ We just couldn’t find a way to win one."
The Trailblazers have now learned, and shown, how to beat a quality opponent.
And they'll have to do so again with the Golden Eagles coming to town.
"It’s showing us we have the ability to beat really good teams," Dodson said. "It has shown us that we belong here more than any of us really thought.”
