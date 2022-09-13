PENN LAIRD — Through two games, it was smooth sailing for a young and still somewhat inexperienced Spotswood team.
The Trailblazers weren't favored to beat East Rockingham in their season opener, but used a 38-yard touchdown pass from Elliott Brown to Aiden Grefe with just over a minute remaining to pull off the slight upset and open the year with an impressive rivalry victory.
Against William Monroe, there's no doubt Spotswood went into with confidence and it showed in a convincing 27-point whopping.
But when the Trailblazers faced unbeaten power John Handley last week in Penn Laird? Well, that was certainly a test for this team.
And although Spotswood ultimately came up short, falling 28-0 as the offense failed to get going, there were still positives to take away.
"We just need to build on the positives and learn to beat a good team we can’t make mistakes," Trailblazers coach Dale Shifflett said.
Spotswood has looked much more like its usual self under Shifflett this year, using a stout defense and an efficient offense to operate.
Defensively, the Trailblazers are giving up just 168 yards per game and have forced three turnovers and registered five sacks this year.
Offensively, quarterback Elliott Brown has emerged as the team's starting signal-caller and been impressive as he's completed 27-of-48 passes for 451 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Aiden Grefe has caught 12 of those passes for 213 yards and two scores.
And while the Brown-Grefe combo got a good bit of attention for their efforts in the Week 1 win over East Rock, the running game has been impressive since with James Stowe and Rayne Dean combining for 391 rushing yards and five touchdowns through three games.
But against the Judges, Shifflett said the team simply didn't do the little things right. Moving forward, he's insistent on that changing.
"The biggest disappointment was the couple of big plays we gave up and the miscues we had on offense inside the 30," Shifflett said.
Coming into the season, expectations were a bit all over the place for a Spotswood team that won just two games a year ago.
And while moral victories aren't talked about on any field or in any locker room, last week's performance was respectable.
Handley is a program with deep playoff aspirations and one that just dismantled Harrisonburg in a rivalry game the week before.
For a young Trailblazers team that faced its first big test of the season, there was enough reason to smile for the future.
In fact, this young Spotswood team is proving to a lot of folks that the future, quite frankly, may actually be happening right now.
"Biggest key this week is that we come focused and work to get better," Shifflett said. "Our goal is to be better each week and be 1-0 at the conclusion of the week."
