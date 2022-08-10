PENN LAIRD — There's one thing Dale Shifflett just can't accept.
"The message I gave them was, ‘I can take getting beat on a Friday night because we get out-schemed or the other team has more talent. I can’t take it if we get out-disciplined,’" the seventh-year Spotswood head coach said. "That’s the part we have to get better at. The past two years, we just weren’t there. That’s also an indication of the scoreboard. If you’re disciplined, you’re going to give yourself a chance to win and that’s what we need to get back in our program this season.”
The Trailblazers are coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since Shifflett first took over the program back in 2016.
In fact, the first four years for Shifflett were as good as they get.
Spotswood went 37-10 from 2016-2019 — Shifflett's first four years — reaching the postseason each year and reaching the second round of the Region 3C playoffs with a 12-1 campaign in that 2019 season.
"The big area for us, improvement-wise, is defense," Shifflett said. "If you look at the numbers through the first five games [in 2021], offensively, we put up big numbers but couldn’t get enough stops on defense. In high school football, you have to be able to run the football and have to be able to stop the run. If you can do those two things, you’ll give yourself a chance to win almost every week. That’s the area we have to get better at. Defensively, we have to stop the run.”
The Trailblazers went 1-5 with their lone win coming in a 35-0 rout of rival East Rockingham in the condensed 2021 spring season and then went 2-8 in the fall with wins against Charlottesville and Harrisonburg.
“If we can get our defense to click — we didn’t have it much last year," Spotswood safety Jacob Carson said. "If we can get our defense to click, I think we’ll be a lot better.”
Part of the reason for the struggles the past two seasons for the Trailblazers has been due to the amount of inexperience on the field.
Spotswood, by far, had the most underclassmen in the city/county a year ago and struggled as players battled through growing pains.
“It’s been good," Shifflett said about the work throughout the offseason. "We had a lot of kids who put time in this summer and did the things needed, did things the right way. We had a lot of kids participating in 7-on-7s with our varsity team. … Offensively, we need to get back to being more balanced. Out of a necessity the past two years, we relied too heavily on the run game. As we got going, people knew that and it became really hard for us not to be too predictable on offense."
The trenches is where it starts for the Trailblazers, who have been at their best under Shifflett when their interior lineman are dominant.
“We have a lot of big guys, a lot of new guys that are learning quick," Spotswood senior lineman Johnny Potter said. "If we have a guy go down, we have guys who can jump in and take over.”
Just getting back on the field was a relief for the players, who are eager to get things turned around and potentially compete for a playoff spot.
That became the standard for Shifflett-led squads early in his tenure and his players now find themselves with the same itch to do so.
“It feels good," said senior Aiden Grefe, who plays receiver, safety and punter. "We all needed this. I think we’re going to have a good family out here, work together, and push through this season and get some wins.”
But if the Trailblazers want to get back to the postseason, their head coach said they first need to clean it up in between their own heads.
Discipline is how you win games, Shifflett said, and it's exactly what the Spotswood coaching staff has focused on early in preseason camp.
“It’s kind of the first time in a long time that we’ve had [an offseason]," Shifflett said. "You had the spring season [in 2021] and then all of a sudden, we turned around and played last [fall]. This year, we’ve had the full spring to lift and do spring practices and 7-on-7s in the summer. It’s been nice to be able to do that. The kids are getting back to their normal setting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.