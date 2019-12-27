James Madison gained some momentum just before Christmas with back-to-back victories heading into Colonial Athletic Association play. But the start of the conference season won’t be easy for the Dukes.
Hofstra, the preseason favorite in a vote of coaches and media members, visits the Convocation Center on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip. After a rocky start to the season the Pride (9-4) has adjusted to life without two-time CAA Player of the Year Justin Wright-Foreman, who was drafted by the Utah Jazz in June.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that key returners have stepped up in Wright-Foreman’s absence, particularly Eli Pemberton. The guard leads the Pride in scoring at 17.1 points per game, and is one of four veteran Hofstra players averaging double figures.
Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich likes the way his team has responded from a pair of rough losses in its first three games and the Pride comes to Harrisonburg as winners of three straight and five of its past six. The Pride also has a victory at UCLA on its resume.
“Your non-conference schedule sharpens your teeth for league play,” Mihalich told Newsday last week after beating Manhattan. “When we left Bucknell (in November), we were 1-2. We had a bad loss there and we were all lower than a snake’s belly. And we went 8-2 the rest of our non-conference schedule. So we’re ready for league play.”
The question is whether or not the Dukes, pegged for fourth by some preseason rankings, are as well.
JMU (7-4) has had its share of ups and downs in the non-conference, a loss at home to Coppin State and a blowout at Radford on the low end. But the Dukes have also looked like a team that can challenge for the CAA title at other times.
Going back to last season JMU was able to split the regular-season series with Hofstra, which earned the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament.
More recently the Dukes followed up what was one of the more disappointing defensive performances of the season - at Radford - with a pair of solid efforts on both ends in victories against Charleston Southern and Fordham. The latter came on Dec. 20.
“I trust that these guys are going to give me an honest effort,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “Our guys have battled. And they’ve answered in that when we asked them to do something they’ve done it. I’m pleased with that effort.”
But Hofstra should provide a bigger challenge for the defense. Guards Desure Buie and Jalen Ray are each shooting better than 37 percent from 3-point range while Georgia transfer Isaac Kante has the size at 6-foot-7 to match up with 6-7 Dwight Wilson of JMU in the paint.
That depth and balance is a major reason why Hofstra has been one of the CAA’s most consistent programs in recent seasons. Meanwhile, JMU is hoping its recent play can allow it to start CAA play 1-0 - something no player on the current Dukes’ roster has done.
“We have to get our younger guys ready,” junior guard Matt Lewis said. “Because it’s time to get ready for the conference.”
