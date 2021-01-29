Back in the summer of 2003, the ACC extended an invitation to Virginia Tech to join the league. The conference was looking for ways to boost its football product, but the folks on Tobacco Road likely didn’t expect it might someday bring days like this.
Saturday in Blacksburg, Virginia and Virginia Tech will face off in a Top-20 college basketball battle. The Cavaliers are ranked No. 8 and are still the reigning NCAA champs. The Hokies are 20th and the winner of this one has as good a shot as anybody to eventually land the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.
Meanwhile North Carolina, Duke, North Carolina State and Wake Forest received a grand total of zero votes in the latest AP Poll. North Carolinians like to refer to their home as The Hoops State, but these days the Commonwealth of Virginia has managed to knock its neighbor down a peg.
Virginia has won seven straight games and is the only team left unbeaten in ACC play. The Cavaliers are rolling and look much more like the team we all expected them to be. But Saturday’s game is arguably more about the Hokies, who sit a half-game behind second-place Florida State in the ACC standings.
Mike Young’s team has a signature victory against Villanova from the opening week of the season on its resume. But celebrated wins against Clemson and Duke look less and less like the kind to hang one’s hat on the more time goes by.
Virginia hasn’t compiled a ton of quality victories either, but the Cavs are clearly trending up. The Hokies aren’t on a downslide by any stretch, but there’s question marks following a blowout loss at Syracuse and then the suspension of second-leading scorer and rebounder Tyrece Radford.
Virginia Tech certainly has something to prove with a Top-10 rival coming to town.
ATLANTIC 10 TOURNEY UPDATE
As expected, the Atlantic 10 announced this week that its tournament, originally intended for Brooklyn, will be held March 10-14 in Richmond. The conference also shed light on how it would utilize facilities at both the University of Richmond and VCU.
The Spiders’ home arena, the Robins Center, will be the site for opening-day play-in games as well as the semifinals and finals. VCU’s Siegel Center, about six miles away in downtown Richmond, will share duties for hosting second-round matchups and quarterfinal games. With both campuses offering arenas as well as practice courts, it allowed the A-10 to speed up turnaround that includes cleaning the facilities between games to meet COVID-19 protocols.
According to Atlantic 10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade, the league’s members were OK with the changes, especially considering the likelihood of limited attendance for events in Virginia still in effect in March.
“I would say all of the coaches absolutely were on board with it given the restrictions on attendance, the inability to sell tickets and moving teams around,” McGlade said Thursday in a conference call with media members. “It really made a lot of sense to put this year’s championship on campus.”
COMMONWEALTH TOP 5
The weekly power ranking of the state’s top programs:
1. VIRGINIA (11-2, 7-0 ACC)
The winning streak is now at seven games and the lead over Florida State in the ACC standings is a full game. But Saturday’s trip to Virginia Tech might be the toughest test the Cavaliers have faced outside of their loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. The Wahoos perch atop the ACC and the Commonwealth Top 5 is on the line against the Hokies.
2. VIRGINIA TECH (12-3, 6-2 ACC)
Say this for the Hokies: on the rare occasions when they have slipped up this season, they have come back strong. A rough road loss to Syracuse was followed up with a solid showing against Notre Dame. It’s a shame there won’t be many fans on hand this weekend because the atmosphere at Cassell Coliseum for a Top-20 matchup of rivals would be fantastic.
3. VCU (11-4, 4-2 A-10)
Like Virginia Tech, the Rams seems to know how to respond after a loss. A trip to St. Bonaventure is always tough, but VCU responded by taking it to Dayton at the Siegel Center. Bones Hyland is continuing to have an all-conference kind of season to lead the way for the Rams.
4. RICHMOND (10-4, 4-2 A-10)
It’s tough to know how to judge Richmond against rival VCU until they actually get to settle it on the court, but a loss to La Salle was not a great look for the Spiders. The postponement of Friday’s game against No. 22 Saint Louis sets up an in-state contest against George Mason on Feb. 2.
5. OLD DOMINION (8-4, 4-2 CUSA)
A pause in activities could prove tough for the Monarchs, who aren’t scheduled to play again until Feb. 5. But it’s hard to argue things weren’t heading in the right direction for ODU before the shutdown. Jeff Jones’ team continues to be tough to beat in Conference USA play.
WORTH MENTIONING, JAMES MADISON: The Dukes (8-5, 3-1 CAA) appear to be contenders in the Colonial Athletic Association again. Mark Byington has brought an active style of play to Harrisonburg in his first season and once settled in, JMU has won five games in six tries. The only loss was to Northeastern, which sits 7-1 in CAA play.
