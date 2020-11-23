Mike Young’s second season as Virginia Tech head coach figures to look much different than his first.
The Hokies offseason was highlighted by a rash of transfers both in and out of the program. In terms of backcourt production, Virginia Tech saw Landers Nolley leave for Memphis after averaging 15.5 points per game as a freshman. But the Hokies added Kansas State grad transfer Cartier Diarra, who put up 13.3 points and 4.2 assists per game last season for the Wildcats.
Young’s squad may not have any individual in the front court who puts up those kind of numbers, but thanks to the addition of three transfers - Keve Aluma, Justyn Mutts and Cordell Pemsl - the Hokies boast more size and energy around the basket.
“We are deeper. In Year 2, I feel good about the balance of our roster,” Young said during the Hokies preseason press conference last week. “I talked about it in the office yesterday where our distribution will be in terms of minutes in the early season and how that will compare to the end of the season. That will be interesting as guys come into their own more. We can plug different people into some different spots that we didn’t have last year.”
Young is most familiar with Aluma, a 6-9 forward who previously played for him at Wofford. Aluma sat out last season after transferring. He averaged seven points and seven rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Terriers; but during their run to a Southern Conference championship, a victory at North Carolina and an NCAA Tournament berth Aluma attracted attention with his non-stop energy in the paint.
“I think I bring relentless activity non-stop, crashing the glass, diving for loose balls and just helping our team win,” Aluma said. “The most important thing is to do what needs to be done and not worry about how many points I score or anything like that.”
Mutts was an All-CAA performer with a similar reputation in his lone season at Delaware, averaging 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Standing 6-foot-7, Mutts is an explosive leaper who could bring a new element of shot blocking capability to Tech.
Pemsl, a grad transfer from Iowa, averaged 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Hawkeyes and adds even more depth upfront for a Virginia Tech team that severely lacked size a season ago.
“Both (Mutts and Pemsl) are skilled players, guarding them everyday has helped me get better.” Aluma said. “One of them is athletic and the other is savvy, they are both great players.”
HELP HAS ARRIVED
If Virginia had a weak spot last season, it might have been depth at the point guard spot. Kihei Clark played more than 37 minutes per game on the way to a third-team All-ACC selection, including a season-high 45 minutes against Notre Dame.
But Clark could have some help this season in the form of freshman Reece Beekman, who could immediately find himself playing in a backup role to the junior Clark, and perhaps alongside him.
“He's young, but he doesn't make that many mistakes,” Clark said of Beekman. “He takes care of the ball. Defensively, he's really solid. He doesn't get beat off the dribble. We played a little bit with each other throughout the past couple months. I think we could definitely play together. We're not ball-dominant guys so I think it could definitely work out.”
KEY FOR KEYDETS
Outside expectations aren’t high for VMI coming off a 9-24 season a year ago. The Keydets were picked to finish ninth of ten teams in the Southern Conference by both the league’s coaches and media and sixth-year coach Dan Earl has yet to win more than 11 games in a season in Lexington.
But internally, there is some hope VMI could take steps forward in 2020-21. The Keydets return four key players from a year ago, including sharp-shooting guard Kamdyn Curfman, who averaged 10 points per game last season, and 6-10 center Jake Stephens (7.1 ppg).
The Keydets can hang their hat on being in a lot of games late last season. Of the 24 losses, 11 were by two possessions or fewer and VMI dropped two overtime games. But Earl recognizes the need to turn close calls into victories.
“How do we get over the hump,” Earl said. “That’s a big key for us. We have to figure out how to turn some close games into wins this year. I’m hoping that the experience factor will just help us get on the right side of things.”
