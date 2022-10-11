Horizons Edge Sports Campus hosted the Shenandoah Super Games on Sunday and the result of the event was even more inspiring than anyone involved could have envisioned.
The event featured Special Olympics athletes from around the area competing in different events, such as soccer, volleyball and bocce and was headed by Mike Gangloff, the Shenandoah Region Director for Special Olympics, who was filled with excitement as things got underway on Sunday morning.
“The first purpose is for sports, these athletes in the area have trained during the fall locally with their teams,” Gangloff said. “Today is sort of a culmination of their efforts to compete.”
Gangloff said the athletes achieve, win or lose, and that it also can progress them to the state tournament that will take place in early November. He added that the Special Olympics give the athletes a feeling of meaningful competition as well as inclusion and togetherness in society.
“Special Olympics uses the vehicle of sports to showcase ability and that’s what we love to see,” Gangloff said. “People that have an intellectual disability are awesome in their own right and when we focus the ability through sports, there’s nothing but positive results.”
During the opening ceremonies, Gangloff talked to the athletes — as well as everyone in attendance — about character.
He said he wanted to take the opportunity to focus on building character and to be a good sport, win or lose. Gangloff described the Special Olympics as a "feel-good event."
“When you empower people to give their best at their level and beyond, it gives that great sense of community, social inclusion and just being worthwhile,” Gangloff said. “That’s what the Special Olympics gives people.”
Gangloff said it’s been a dream of his to help facilitate the Special Olympics. After working for the Harrisonburg Police Department for 25 years, Gangloff got the opportunity to be the Shenandoah Region Director and said that it’s been a rewarding experience.
Ray Ellington is the general manager of Horizons Edge, which partnered with Special Olympics to help give them a platform and set up events like the Super Games for them.
Ellington grew up with a family member who has Down syndrome and said it’s fantastic to see the athletes get a chance to compete.
“Like any other opportunity to play sports, there’s that piece that’s you’re able to come out and prove yourself physically, mentally and have a social aspect to it,” Ellington said. “So it’s key for these young men and women to come out and play and have fun.”
For Horizons Edge, Ellington said the facility was built for the community. The Shenandoah Super Games is an event the facility was proud to host and he hopes it continue to host it in years to come.
Ashley Henry is the operations manager for Horizons Edge and a familiar name in sports around the area as she’s the head volleyball coach of the Page County volleyball team.
Her role on Sunday was essentially whatever Special Olympics needs, such as setting things up and checking athletes in.
The Shenandoah Super Games didn't place the last two years.
Two years ago, it was canceled due to COVID-19 and last year it was canceled due to snow.
Henry said she’s gotten to see the athletes at practice on Thursdays at Horizons Edge and could tell excitement was in the air about competing.
“We actually see them come out and participate and play and you can definitely tell it’s a whole different energy going on,” Henry said. “They’re just excited to show you what they can do.”
Henry said Special Olympics don’t usually take place in the area very often and she was excited to see the athletes get a chance to show off their skills.
Jennifer Gordon, the program manager for Special Olympics, said she’s been on staff for a long time and that the event almost feels like a family reunion because she’s watched a lot of the athletes grow up.
She said she’s grown with them and that it’s great to see how much they’ve overcome and accomplished.
“It’s become my life goal to serve this population and just make the community see how much they can contribute to the world we live in,” Gordon said.
